Germanium outperforms silicon in energy efficient transistors with n- und p- conduction

February 3, 2017
Germanium outperforms silicon in energy efficient transistors with n- und p- conduction
Energy-efficient germanium nanowire transistor with programmable p- and n- conduction is shown. Transmission electron microscope image of cross section. Credit: NaMLab gGmbH

A team of scientists from the Nanoelectronic Materials Laboratory (NaMLab gGmbH) and the Cluster of Excellence Center for Advancing Electronics Dresden (cfaed) at the Dresden University of Technology have demonstrated the world-wide first transistor based on germanium that can be programmed between electron- (n) and hole- (p) conduction.

Transistors based on can be operated at low supply voltages and reduced power consumption, due to the low band gap compared to silicon. Additionally, the realized germanium based can be reconfigured between electron and hole conduction based on the voltage applied to one of the gate electrodes. This enables to realize circuits with lower transistor count compared to state-of-the-art CMOS technologies.

Today´s digital electronics are dominated by integrated circuits built by transistors. For more than four decades transistors have been miniaturized to enhance computational power and speed. Recent developments aim to maintain this trend by employing materials having higher mobility than silicon in the transistor channel, like germanium and indium-arsenide.

One of the limitations in using those materials is the higher static power loss in the transistor´s off-state, also originating from their small band gaps. The scientist team around Jens Trommer and Dr. Walter Weber from NaMLab in cooperation with cfaed succeeded in solving this issue by conceiving the germanium-nanowire transistor with independent gating regions.

Dr. Weber who leads cfaed's Nanowire Research Group points out: "For the first time the results demonstrate the combination of low operation voltages with reduced off-state leakage. The results are a key enabler for novel energy efficient circuits."

The work has been published in the journal ACS Nano.

Explore further: Researchers using germanium instead of silicon for CMOS devices

More information: Jens Trommer et al, Enabling Energy Efficiency and Polarity Control in Germanium Nanowire Transistors by Individually Gated Nanojunctions, ACS Nano (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.6b07531

Related Stories

Low-resistance contacts move germanium electronics forward

November 11, 2016

Researchers at the University of Tokyo demonstrate that using germanides of metals at the metal-germanium interface with suitable surface crystal planes, greatly improves the contact resistance and device performance germanium ...

Probing quantum phenomena in tiny transistors

July 7, 2016

Nearly 1,000 times thinner than a human hair, nanowires can only be understood with quantum mechanics. Using quantum models, physicists from Michigan Technological University have figured out what drives the efficiency of ...

Recommended for you

Cell-tracking agents get a boost

January 30, 2017

Rice University researchers have synthesized a new and greatly improved generation of contrast agents for tagging and real-time tracking of stem cells in the body.

Boron atoms stretch out, gain new powers

January 27, 2017

Hold on, there, graphene. You might think you're the most interesting new nanomaterial of the century, but boron might already have you beat, according to scientists at Rice University.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

swordsman
not rated yet 11 hours ago
A step backward that could end up being a step forward by new improvements for the germanium transistor. I designed several electronic systems for oceanographic applications in my second job after my first degree. They worked quite well, but were subject to packaging problems due to leakage and were temperature sensitive but had excellent conductivity. Hope this goes well.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.