A down-to-Earth approach to understanding gravity

February 1, 2017 by David Bradley

What more is there to say about gravity? Extensive astronomical observations by Galileo and Tycho Brahe laid the foundations for Kepler to formulate his laws of planetary motion and then for Newton to come up with his theory of gravity. In the twentieth century Einstein recognised that the universe is not a clockwork machine and that it has no fixed frame of reference, everything is relative. Then we had black holes, planetary precession, gravitational waves and the enigma that is sub-atomic quantum theory that we cannot yet square with the cosmic scale.

Now, H. Ron Harrison of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics, at City University, London, hopes to simplify our understanding of gravity by going back to Newtonian theory extending it and embedding an understanding of Einstein's special theory of relativity that takes relative velocity based on the form of the measured data into account. In this new simpler of gravity, which Harrison describes in the International Journal of Space Science and Engineering, he derives a single explanatory equation. "This equation expresses relative acceleration between two masses as a function of their masses, separation and, now, relative velocity," Harrison explains.

This formula accounts for many of the gravitational phenomena we have observed through many decades if not centuries and offers a simpler explanation for the likes of the precession of the perihelion of Mercury, the gravitational deflection of light, the Shapiro time delay (an effect that retards the transmission of a signal passing close to a strong gravitational field), the Schwarzschild radius which accounts for escape velocity and why you cannot escape a black hole, and even .

Harrison suggests that his formula is less open to misinterpretation than those of Einstein. Moreover, he considers "force" to be a secondary property as was suggested by Hertz at the end of the nineteenth century. Force is the sleeping partner of gravitational formulae; it is to dynamics what money is to commerce. Tests on real observations corroborate this demotion of force and the replacement of Einsteinian complexity with a simpler set of equations. So, the Principle of Equivalence does not arise," adds Harrison.

This new interpretation which does not undermine relativity even points to the possibility of the existence of a repulsive phenomenon one might refer to as anti-gravity. At a more immediately practical level, however, it should be possible to calculate non-Newtonian variations in the trajectories of satellites, for instance, using Harrison's equations.

Explore further: Verlinde's new theory of gravity passes first test

More information: H. Ron Harrison. Post Newtonian gravity, a new simpler approach, International Journal of Space Science and Engineering (2016). DOI: 10.1504/IJSPACESE.2016.081569

Related Stories

Verlinde's new theory of gravity passes first test

December 16, 2016

A team led by astronomer Margot Brouwer (Leiden Observatory, The Netherlands) has tested the new theory of theoretical physicist Erik Verlinde (University of Amsterdam) for the first time through the lensing effect of gravity. ...

How to merge two black holes in a simple way

September 26, 2016

The merger of two black holes, such as the one which produced the gravitational waves discovered by the LIGO Observatory, is considered an extremely complex process that can only be simulated by the world's most powerful ...

After 100 years, Einstein's theory stands test of time

October 20, 2015

Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, and his revolutionary hypothesis has withstood the test of time, despite numerous expert attempts to find flaws.

What happens when black holes collide?

October 5, 2016

The sign of a truly great scientific theory is by the outcomes it predicts when you run experiments or perform observations. And one of the greatest theories ever proposed was the concept of Relativity, described by Albert ...

Recommended for you

Dedicated planet imager opens its eyes to other worlds

February 3, 2017

An astronomical instrument at Subaru Telescope on Maunakea specifically designed to see planets around other stars has been successfully commissioned and has started to reveal stunning images of other worlds after almost ...

Change in astronaut's gut bacteria attributed to spaceflight

February 2, 2017

Northwestern University researchers studying the gut bacteria of Scott and Mark Kelly, NASA astronauts and identical twin brothers, as part of a unique human study have found that changes to certain gut "bugs" occur in space.

New research shows Ceres may have vanishing ice volcanoes

February 2, 2017

A recently discovered solitary ice volcano on the dwarf planet Ceres may have some hidden older siblings, say scientists who have tested a likely way such mountains of icy rock - called cryovolcanoes - might disappear over ...

7 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

bschott
1 / 5 (2) Feb 01, 2017
This new interpretation which does not undermine relativity even points to the possibility of the existence of a repulsive phenomenon one might refer to as anti-gravity.

Hopping on one broken foot towards the finish line....but heading in the right direction.
jonesdave
3 / 5 (2) Feb 01, 2017
This new interpretation which does not undermine relativity even points to the possibility of the existence of a repulsive phenomenon one might refer to as anti-gravity.

Hopping on one broken foot towards the finish line....but heading in the right direction.


Not by publishing in this journal he won't be. I tried to find an impact factor for it, and it wasn't even listed in the places I looked!
http://library.tu...pact.csp

People publish all sorts of weirdness in open access journals. Doesn't mean it has much, if any, merit. I suspect that PO only produced this article for the clickbait that it would generate from the many and varied cranks who tend to visit here.
bschott
4.5 / 5 (2) Feb 01, 2017
I suspect that PO only produced this article for the clickbait that it would generate from the many and varied cranks who tend to visit here

And I fell into their sordid trap! Oh well, I make no bones about the fact that I believe modeling astrophysical observations using both attractive and repulsive forces omits the need for DM, so of course I will jump on anything which considers this approach. With everything we are learning and the pace new information is being acquired, you and I might actually get to witness the last piece of this puzzle fall into place so that everyone can appreciate the big picture instead of bickering like children over which theory may be correct. If we actually observed a DM particle tomorrow and that theory were to be given a solid foundation in real world physics, I may not be happy that happened from the perspective of my beliefs....but I would be relieved that we would no longer all be arguing about it.
nikola_milovic_378
1 / 5 (1) Feb 01, 2017
Space is a place for accommodation of matter and its motion, and tracking of the movement is determined by time. This means that neither space nor time do not have any no matrijalne not physical characteristics. Some imagine the time and space as an extensible clothes that adjusts to the size of objects that are moving in the echoes. It is not only funny, but also illogical and without any visible evidence in all of our experiences on the planet for thousands of years.
I advise today's scientists to forget: the theory of relativity and Einstein's mirage, Lorentz transformation, the emergence of BB, the expansion of the universe, the existence of dark matter and dark energy, and everything related to this deception.
Here's a little "pill" for refreshment contaminated consciousness, those who believe in the above contaminating means of our consciousness.
nikola_milovic_378
1 / 5 (1) Feb 01, 2017
 Matter and energy from all matter, are formed from the substance ether, which fills infinite universe.
Through the high vibrations of ether (in a way), formed two basic particles 3kg (3 quarks and gluons 3), and in particular gluon. Since these pairs resulting from all matter and energy, going from themselves to clusters of galaxies, and black holes later where it all goes back in the form of ether.
Particle 3kg ( "solid" ether), represents the basic form of matter, the gluon "fluidity" of ether and it is an energy state, a gluon is formed of matter: an electron and positron (annihilation).
This pair of particles forming the basic atom, hydrogen.
nikola_milovic_378
1 / 5 (1) Feb 01, 2017
When gluon "evaporate" from it positron enters 3kg particle and form a proton and an electron continues to circulate around the protons and form hydrogen atom.
Thus, by 4 hydrogen atoms, and helium is formed.
Matter its relationship with ether causes gravity, a gluon, as energy causes a magnetism. And that's the philosophy that represents the specified "pill". This pill taken before the "meals" and "meal" is dealing with the use of false theories.
bschott
not rated yet 21 hours ago
Matter its relationship with ether causes gravity, a gluon, as energy causes a magnetism.

Magnetism, as in a magnetic field of flux such as exists between two permanent magnets, is devoid of energy in the vibrational frequency sense. In other words, this interaction is not particle based. You are claiming magnetic fields consist of gluons which have a frequency in the particle zoo, a "field" at this frequency would be easily detectable.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.