inderscience Publishers has been in business since 1979. inderscience publishes numerous respected journals in all professional disciplines and a newsletter, blog and news releases. Inderscience Publishers charge for prints of journal articles, but provides some articles on-line or on its blog. New journals in science, electricity, energy, bio-mechanics and related fields are continually being introduced. A RSS feed is available, e-mail alerts and inderscience Publishers has a Twitter account.

Address P O Box 735 Olney, Bucks., MK46 5WB UK. Website http://www.inderscience.com/index.php

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

