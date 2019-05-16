inderscience Publishers has been in business since 1979. inderscience publishes numerous respected journals in all professional disciplines and a newsletter, blog and news releases. Inderscience Publishers charge for prints of journal articles, but provides some articles on-line or on its blog. New journals in science, electricity, energy, bio-mechanics and related fields are continually being introduced. A RSS feed is available, e-mail alerts and inderscience Publishers has a Twitter account.

Electric car switch on for health benefits

Could the health benefits and reduced costs to healthcare systems be enough to justify subsidizing charging infrastructure to allow society to switch from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles faster than current ...

Energy & Green Tech

May 16, 2019

Lubing up industry, the natural way

Sesame oil might make a viable and sustainable alternative to mineral oil as an industrial lubricant, according to research published in the International Journal of Agricultural Resources, Governance and Ecology.

Materials Science

May 8, 2017

A better life outback

Desert lands cover about a quarter of the Earth's land mass and are home to some half a billion people and yet they are commonly portrayed as extreme places with marginalized communities. The people who live there are perceived ...

Social Sciences

Apr 19, 2017

Twitter and emergency retweets in times of disaster

Twitter and other social media tools are commonly used around the world. Now, many government and not-for-profit organizations have a presence on at least one of these systems and use them in various ways to share information ...

Internet

Mar 20, 2017

Knowledge boost for pharma industry

The pharmaceutical industry has created value primarily by generating, and assembling information into knowledge applicable to human health," explains Elham Elshafie Mohamed of the Business School at King Saud University ...

Economics & Business

Mar 2, 2017

A down-to-Earth approach to understanding gravity

What more is there to say about gravity? Extensive astronomical observations by Galileo and Tycho Brahe laid the foundations for Kepler to formulate his laws of planetary motion and then for Newton to come up with his theory ...

Space Exploration

Feb 1, 2017

Where are the tools for scientific writing?

Writing a scientific research paper is tough at the best of times regardless of funding conditions and political intervention. As such, a scientist will turn to any tool they might find to help with this generally arduous ...

Other

Jan 30, 2017

