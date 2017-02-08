Cutting-edge analytics allows health to be improved through nutrition

February 9, 2017
Cutting-edge analytics allows health to be improved through nutrition
The new health tool studies the lipid membrane profile. Credit: Elhuyar Fundazioa

The company Lipigenia, which specialises in setting out guidelines on appropriate nutrition to achieve well-being on the basis of state-of-the-art blood analytics, has partnered with AZTI, the Italian enterprise CNR-ISOF and Intermedical Solutions Worldwide. Users will be given access to membrane lipidomics, a new healthcare tool that analyzes the fatty acid profile of the cell membrane.

Lipidomics establishes a direct relationship between food and metabolic alterations stemming from diet. Lipids are one of the main classes of biological molecules that regulate cell metabolism. So membrane lipidomics contributes to the understanding of human metabolism by correlating nutrition with the state of cells to improve health.

The service starts with the taking of a , which is analysed by a processor specifically designed to select mature (120-day-old) red blood cells—these carry full information about our cells. The resulting index reveals the degree of balance/imbalance of the patient, who receives a precision nutrition and supplementation prescription validated within a period of four months.

Finally, Lipigenia draws up the nutrition guidelines to be followed and, if necessary, the required supplementation. This report is available within a period of 15 days after the blood sample has been taken.

Benefits of studying the lipid membrane profile

The study of the profile allows correct eating habits to be established to prevent disease and improve intellectual or physical activities on a day-to-day basis. It also improves the life quality of people with for health such as excess weight, obesity, hypertension or diabetes. It can also be used to delay the imbalances associated with the aging (cognitive deterioration, osteoarthritis, dysphagia, etc.) through guided, personalised, specific nutrition during each phase. It also improves response in the face of a range of disorders such as cardiovascular disease, cancer or Alzheimer's.

Studying the lipid membrane profiles of the population will allow different segments to be characterised in terms of lifestyle, risk factors, chronicity, non-communicable diseases or ageing. That is why one of the main aims of the partnership is to design specific food products and supplements for each of these population segments, thus enabling people to follow a diet suited to their characteristics more easily.

In the future, the researchers seek the development of new profiles in cancer, obesity and , diabetes, Alzheimer's and other conditions.

Explore further: Vitamin D improves gut flora and metabolic syndrome

Related Stories

Vitamin D improves gut flora and metabolic syndrome

December 21, 2016

It is well known that a diet high in fat can trigger a metabolic syndrome, a group of symptoms that pose as risk factors for diabetes and heart disease. Scientists have now discovered that vitamin D deficiency is necessary ...

Researchers zero-in on cholesterol's role in cells

January 17, 2017

Scientists have long puzzled over cholesterol. It's biologically necessary; it's observably harmful - and nobody knows what it's doing where it's most abundant in cells: in the cell membrane.

Recommended for you

Chemicals hitch a ride onto new protein for better compounds

February 9, 2017

Chemists have developed a powerful new method of selectively linking chemicals to proteins, a major advance in the manipulation of biomolecules that could transform the way drugs are developed, proteins are probed, and molecules ...

Team takes deeper look at unconventional oil and gas

February 9, 2017

Understanding how oil and gas molecules, water and rocks interact at the nanoscale will help make extraction of hydrocarbons through hydraulic fracturing more efficient, according to Rice University researchers.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.