Court: Police with warrant can view private Twitter messages

February 3, 2017

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that law enforcement agencies can view private messages and tweets from private accounts on Twitter if they get a warrant.

The court on Thursday ruled in favor of Essex County prosecutors who attempted to access video posts from two Twitter profiles.

The case turned on what type of warrant is needed: a communications data warrant or a wiretapping warrant, which is needed for in transit and has tougher legal requirements.

Essex County officials argued they were trying to access audio that had already been transmitted as opposed to live transmissions. The court agreed, ruling that law enforcement could use a data warrant.

Defense attorney Lawrence Lustberg says that investigators should only have a right to see private message if they get a wiretap because they happen in real time.

Explore further: EU court rules against UK data retention laws

Related Stories

EU court rules against UK data retention laws

December 21, 2016

The European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that governments must not indiscriminately collect and retain people's emails and electronic communications, dealing a blow to Britain's contentious new cyber-surveillance law.

Twitter files appeal in Occupy Wall Street case

August 27, 2012

Twitter on Monday filed an appeal of a court order to turn over tweets from one of its users being prosecuted over Occupy Wall Street protests, in a case being watched for free-speech implications.

US court weighs police use of cellphone tower data

April 25, 2014

A U.S. appeals court is wrestling with whether law enforcement has the authority to obtain and use records from cellphone towers, in a case that weighs the importance of people's right to privacy in the age of digital technology.

Greater email privacy won't hinder law enforcement

November 29, 2012

(AP)—Legal experts say Senate legislation billed as a major step forward in protecting the privacy of electronic communications won't keep law enforcement agencies from combing through inboxes if they believe a crime has ...

Recommended for you

Self-driving car prototypes need less human help, data show

February 1, 2017

Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup driver intervening, according to data made public Wednesday by California transportation regulators.

A commuter's dream: Entrepreneurs race to develop flying car

January 30, 2017

Even before George Jetson entranced kids with his cartoon flying car, people dreamed of soaring above traffic congestion. Inventors and entrepreneurs have long tried and failed to make the dream a reality, but that may be ...

9 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

gkam
1 / 5 (5) 20 hours ago
When will they wait for permission?

I learned to not trust the Department of Justice when I served on a Federal Criminal Grand Jury for 24 months.
rderkis
2.5 / 5 (4) 19 hours ago
There is nothing in the constitution or the amendments about the right to privacy.
There was a court ruling to that effect - just like there was a court ruling saying murdering your own children is a right.
As terrorism gets worse expect to lose more of your privacy, unless Trump slows the terrorists down in this country.
gkam
1 / 5 (5) 18 hours ago
How is Trump going to slow down his base? Our terrorists are the right-wing nut cases who regularly machine-gun kids in schools and send our sons and daughters off to fight their wars for oil.
rderkis
3.4 / 5 (5) 18 hours ago
How is Trump going to slow down his base? Our terrorists are the right-wing nut cases who regularly machine-gun kids in schools and send our sons and daughters off to fight their wars for oil.


I am sorry gkam, I did not make it clear that I was not speaking to bitter, hate filled trolls.
But rather to intelligent people capable of deductive reasoning. :-)
We have read to many of your posts to consider you otherwise.
gkam
1 / 5 (5) 18 hours ago
Then you were not speaking to Trump or his followers.

Look up Buford Furrow, who celebrated his Second Amendment rights in public.

Tim McVeigh?

Show me one terrorist killing done by anyone from any of the nations banned by Trump. There are none. Our terrorists of 9/11 came from none of those nations, either.

What are you folk doing? It's like bombing Baghdad because Saudi citizens attacked us.
rderkis
3 / 5 (6) 18 hours ago
Then you were not speaking to Trump or his followers.
bombing Baghdad


See, you prove my point. Trump followers are approximately half the nation. -- But you are to blinded by hate to see that. (Troll)

Next you equate bombing Baghdad as equal to a temporary limited travel ban. -- Once again no reasoning.

Lastly you use oil as a excuse to bad mouth us, while using that vary oil to make yourself comfortable. -- No objectivity

I will not revisit this page because you are a blind troll.
gkam
1 / 5 (5) 18 hours ago
The word is "very". I meant to tell you that days ago.
TheGhostofOtto1923
4 / 5 (4) 17 hours ago
Then you were not speaking to Trump or his followers.
bombing Baghdad


See, you prove my point. Trump followers are approximately half the nation. -- But you are to blinded by hate to see that. (Troll)

Next you equate bombing Baghdad as equal to a temporary limited travel ban. -- Once again no reasoning.

Lastly you use oil as a excuse to bad mouth us, while using that vary oil to make yourself comfortable. -- No objectivity

I will not revisit this page because you are a blind troll.
Don' feed da animals
https://www.youtu...eXbwFV0A
Captain Stumpy
3.7 / 5 (3) 15 hours ago
just like there was a court ruling saying murdering your own children is a right
@rderkis
must have missed this court case... to which ruling are you referring to?
unless Trump slows the terrorists down in this country
not really sure how he will do this because he really has no true power to make that happen
Congress can make legislation to push it to happen, even without the consent of the POTUS, but that also requires a majority should POTUS veto said legislation

so i'm not so sure to what you are referring WRT this argument
care to elaborate for me?
TIA
We have read to many of your posts to consider you otherwise
LOL
well, he said he wanted to get rid of the emotional hate, snipers, non science idiocy and pseudonymous trolling (etc) ...

so acquiesce to his demand and report his posts for the non-content OT hate filled sniping it has in it !!

eventually he will be banhammered and go away
problem solved, per his own request!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.