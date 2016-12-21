Court: Police with warrant can view private Twitter messages

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that law enforcement agencies can view private messages and tweets from private accounts on Twitter if they get a warrant.
The court on Thursday ruled in favor of Essex County prosecutors who attempted to access video posts from two Twitter profiles.
The case turned on what type of warrant is needed: a communications data warrant or a wiretapping warrant, which is needed for electronic communications in transit and has tougher legal requirements.
Essex County officials argued they were trying to access audio that had already been transmitted as opposed to live transmissions. The court agreed, ruling that law enforcement could use a data warrant.
Defense attorney Lawrence Lustberg says that investigators should only have a right to see private message if they get a wiretap because they happen in real time.
gkam
I learned to not trust the Department of Justice when I served on a Federal Criminal Grand Jury for 24 months.
rderkis
There was a court ruling to that effect - just like there was a court ruling saying murdering your own children is a right.
As terrorism gets worse expect to lose more of your privacy, unless Trump slows the terrorists down in this country.
gkam
rderkis
I am sorry gkam, I did not make it clear that I was not speaking to bitter, hate filled trolls.
But rather to intelligent people capable of deductive reasoning. :-)
We have read to many of your posts to consider you otherwise.
gkam
Look up Buford Furrow, who celebrated his Second Amendment rights in public.
Tim McVeigh?
Show me one terrorist killing done by anyone from any of the nations banned by Trump. There are none. Our terrorists of 9/11 came from none of those nations, either.
What are you folk doing? It's like bombing Baghdad because Saudi citizens attacked us.
rderkis
See, you prove my point. Trump followers are approximately half the nation. -- But you are to blinded by hate to see that. (Troll)
Next you equate bombing Baghdad as equal to a temporary limited travel ban. -- Once again no reasoning.
Lastly you use oil as a excuse to bad mouth us, while using that vary oil to make yourself comfortable. -- No objectivity
I will not revisit this page because you are a blind troll.
gkam
TheGhostofOtto1923
https://www.youtu...eXbwFV0A
Captain Stumpy
must have missed this court case... to which ruling are you referring to? not really sure how he will do this because he really has no true power to make that happen
Congress can make legislation to push it to happen, even without the consent of the POTUS, but that also requires a majority should POTUS veto said legislation
so i'm not so sure to what you are referring WRT this argument
care to elaborate for me?
TIA
LOL
well, he said he wanted to get rid of the emotional hate, snipers, non science idiocy and pseudonymous trolling (etc) ...
so acquiesce to his demand and report his posts for the non-content OT hate filled sniping it has in it !!
eventually he will be banhammered and go away
problem solved, per his own request!