February 9, 2017

Chipmaker Infineon says US could block Wolfspeed deal

Infineon's acquisition of US computer chip specialist Wolfspeed has run into opposition from US regulators
Infineon's acquisition of US computer chip specialist Wolfspeed has run into opposition from US regulators

German semiconductor giant Infineon has said its proposed acquisition of US computer chip specialist Wolfspeed has run into opposition from US regulators over security concerns.

The German firm had announced last year that it planned to buy Wolfspeed from US group Cree for $850 million (800 million euros) to boost its position in and power solutions, but it said the deal now looks unlikely to go ahead.

"The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) informed Infineon and Cree that the transaction poses a risk to the national security of the United States," the German company said in a statement late Wednesday.

Since the US body did not propose any remedies that might alleviate those concerns, "there is a considerable risk that the transaction, as agreed, is not going to close".

Cree, in a statement of its own, said both sides were exploring ways to address the US concerns, but warned that there was "no assurance" that even a revised deal would be approved.

No details were given about the nature of the fears, but it comes as US authorities have shown a growing willingness to halt deals they believe could pose a risk.

Last December, the planned purchase of German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron by a Chinese company fell through because of CFIUS objections, amid fears that Aixtron technology could have military applications.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Chipmaker Infineon says US could block Wolfspeed deal (2017, February 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-02-chipmaker-infineon-block-wolfspeed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US moves to block Chinese purchase of German tech firm Aixtron (Update)
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)