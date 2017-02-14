February 14, 2017

Britain: 65 percent of large companies suffered cyberattacks

Britain's treasury chief has warned that cyberattacks are increasing in severity and sophistication as authorities open a new center devoted to thwarting such threats.

Philip Hammond has urged businesses to "sharpen" their approach as the attacks intensify.

Hammond says 65 percent of large businesses have reported a cyber breach or attack in the past 12 months—but that many businesses don't have plans in the event of a breach.

The new center's technical director, Ian Levy, says the will act as "a for all the measures we want to see done by industry at national scale." The government underpinned the new facility with a 1.9 billion pound ($2.3 billion) cash injection.

Queen Elizabeth II will open the new facility in central London on Tuesday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Britain: 65 percent of large companies suffered cyberattacks (2017, February 14) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-02-britain-percent-large-companies-cyberattacks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Queen to unveil Britain's new cyber security centre
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

21 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)