BMW recalling 19,000 i3 plug-in hybrids for fire risk

February 18, 2017

BMW AG is recalling more than 19,000 i3 REx plug-in hybrids in the U.S. because they could develop a fuel vapor leak that would increase the risk of a fire.

Cars from the 2014 to 2017 model years produced between March 2014 and December 2016 are affected by the recall.

BMW says a fuel tank vent line may rub against the sleeve of a battery cable. Over time, that can cause a hole and vapor can leak out.

The company says it knows of no fires or related to the problem, which was discovered by a dealer.

BMW will notify owners and replace the fuel vent line for free. The is expected to begin in April.

