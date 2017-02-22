Bouncing baby bongo shows its stripes at Los Angeles Zoo

February 23, 2017
Bouncing baby bongo shows its stripes at Los Angeles Zoo
A male, Eastern bongo calf mingles in his enclosure on the day of his debut at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2107. The unnamed male a type of antelope found in Kenya, was born at the zoo on Jan. 20. It spent time bonding with its mother behind the scenes before being introduced to the public on Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A rare baby bongo has made its debut at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The unnamed male Eastern bongo, a type of , was born at the zoo on Jan. 20.

It spent time bonding with its mother behind the scenes before being introduced to the public Thursday.

At birth, the chestnut red calf with white stripes stood just under 2 feet tall. It weighed 55 pounds and had 6 inches long.

Its parents are 5-year-old first-time mother, Rizzo, and 7-year-old father, Asa.

It was the first bongo birth in more than 20 years at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The zoo says logging and poaching in the wild has caused the species' numbers to dwindle to fewer than 100. The animal is found in Kenya.

Bouncing baby bongo shows its stripes at Los Angeles Zoo
A male, Eastern bongo calf feeds from his mother on the day of his debut at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2107. The unnamed male a type of antelope found in Kenya, was born at the zoo on Jan. 20. It spent time bonding with its mother behind the scenes before being introduced to the public on Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Bouncing baby bongo shows its stripes at Los Angeles Zoo
A male, Eastern bongo calf is gently pushed off a matt of fresh grass in his enclosure on the day of his debut at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2107. The unnamed male a type of antelope found in Kenya, was born at the zoo on Jan. 20. It spent time bonding with its mother behind the scenes before being introduced to the public on Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Bouncing baby bongo shows its stripes at Los Angeles Zoo
A male, Eastern bongo calf mingles in his enclosure on the day of his debut at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2107. The unnamed male a type of antelope found in Kenya, was born at the zoo on Jan. 20. It spent time bonding with its mother behind the scenes before being introduced to the public on Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Explore further: A squirt at 6 feet: Baby giraffe to debut at Los Angeles Zoo

Related Stories

Recommended for you

New gene for atrazine resistance identified in waterhemp

February 23, 2017

Waterhemp has been locked in an arms race with farmers for decades. Nearly every time farmers attack the weed with a new herbicide, waterhemp becomes resistant to it, reducing or eliminating the efficacy of the chemical. ...

Ball-rolling bees reveal complex learning

February 23, 2017

Bumblebees can be trained to score goals using a mini-ball, revealing unprecedented learning abilities, according to scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

Neanderthal DNA contributes to human gene expression

February 23, 2017

The last Neanderthal died 40,000 years ago, but much of their genome lives on, in bits and pieces, through modern humans. The impact of Neanderthals' genetic contribution has been uncertain: Do these snippets affect our genome's ...

New link found between sex and viruses

February 23, 2017

Sexual reproduction and viral infections actually have a lot in common. According to new research, both processes rely on a single protein that enables the seamless fusion of two cells, such as a sperm cell and egg cell, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.