January 30, 2017

New York Times launches daily podcast show

The New York Times plans a new daily podcast hosted by Michael Barbaro
The New York Times plans a new daily podcast hosted by Michael Barbaro

Best known for its print coverage, The New York Times is this week broadening into the realm of daily audio news by launching a brand new podcast.

"The Daily," a 15-20 minute audio offering, will launch Wednesday and be available to listeners through the newspaper's website and .

The show will cover a range of topics from hard news to other topics "highlighting culturally relevant news of the day," the newspaper said.

Host will be Michael Barbaro, who covered the 2016 US election and who will also share context, analysis and thoughts with Times readers by text message.

The move sees the newspaper try to hold its own in a competitive news market where demand for coverage spiked during and since last year's election that ended in a shock victory for President Donald Trump.

Last week The Washington Post launched the podcast "Can He Do That?" to assess the Trump's presidency, currently top in the US podcast charts. The Wall Street Journal also offers readers a variety of podcasts.

"Our readers have always turned to us first thing in the morning to help them understand the world," said Dean Baquet, executive editor of the Times.

"Now, with our new audio report, we're able to explain the in a whole new way," he added.

Last year the Times launched four new podcasts— "The Run-Up," a politics show also hosted by Barbaro, "Modern Love," "Still Processing" and "Tell Me Something I Don't Know."

© 2017 AFP

Citation: New York Times launches daily podcast show (2017, January 30) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-york-daily-podcast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NY Times sees rise in subscriptions after election
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)