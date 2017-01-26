January 26, 2017

Twitter posts highlight differences in American vocabulary

by University of Manchester

twitter

Linguists have found variations in the vocabulary of Americans, after analyzing the words of 890 million Twitter posts to map out word usage across the country.

The Great American Word Mapper uses the posts of 7 million US users of the social network in 2014 to plot geographic usage patterns.

It allows users to explore in English language use in the country based on geolocation and statistical clustering techniques, through a search interface that allows side-by-side comparisons.

The addictive tool, designed by Nikhil Sonnad, builds on work conducted by linguists from The University of Manchester and Aston University in the UK and geographers from the University of South Carolina to explore the way migration patterns match with dialect patterns.

The tool highlights the fact that, despite the constant interaction with people all over the world made possible by internet connectivity, people still use different words depending on where they live. For example, whereas users in the Pacific and Eastern states used the word 'dinner' to describe their evening meal, those in Midwestern states used 'supper' instead.

It also indicates some other differences still apparent across the nation - notably, users in the three southern states of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia were by far the most likely to use the word 'God' in their Tweets.

"The interest that our research has generated has gone far beyond our expectations," said Andrea Nini from The University of Manchester. "Users search for anything on Word Mapper, from swear words to dialect items, and then tweet about their findings. The app has become an entertaining and innovative way to engage the public with language diversity and to encourage people to reflect on linguistic and cultural differences."

You can test out the Great American Word Mapper here, and read more about the project here.

Provided by University of Manchester

Citation: Twitter posts highlight differences in American vocabulary (2017, January 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-twitter-highlight-differences-american-vocabulary.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New linguistic tools can predict your dialect characteristics
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

11 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

16 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)