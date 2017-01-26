What triggered the largest volcanic eruption witnessed by mankind?

January 26, 2017 by Börje Dahrén
What triggered the largest volcanic eruption witnessed by mankind?
The researchers analysed quartz crystals from Toba, and found a distinct shift in the isotopic composition towards the outer rim of the crystals. Credit: Troll et al.

Researchers have now found an explanation for what triggered the largest volcanic eruption witnessed by mankind. The volcano's secret was revealed by geochemical clues hidden inside volcanic quartz crystals.

The deadliest volcanoes on earth are called supervolcanoes, capable of producing cataclysmic eruptions that devastate huge regions, and cause global cooling of the climate. The Indonesian supervolcano Toba had one of these eruptions about 73 000 years ago, when 2 800 cubic kilometers of was ejected into the atmosphere and rained down and covered enormous areas in Indonesia and India.

Scientists have long debated how these extraordinary volumes of are generated, and what makes this magma erupt so very explosively. A team of researchers at Uppsala University, together with international colleagues, have now found intriguing clues hidden inside millimeter-sized from the volcanic ash and rock.

'Quartz crystals that grow in the magma register chemical and thermodynamical changes in the magmatic system prior to eruption, similar to how tree rings record climate variations. When the conditions in the magma change, the crystals respond and produce distinct growth zones that record these changes. The problem is that each "tree ring"-analogue is only a few micrometers across, which is why they are extremely challenging to analyse in detail,' says Dr. David Budd at the Department of Earth Sciences, Uppsala University.

The researchers analysed from Toba, and found a distinct shift in the isotopic composition towards the outer rim of the crystals. The crystal rims contain a relatively lower proportion of the heavy isotope 18O compared to the lighter 16O.

'The low ratio of 18O to 16O contents in the crystal rims indicate that something in the magmatic system changed drastically just before the big eruption. The explanation behind these chemical signatures is that the magma melted and assimilated a large volume of a local rock that itself is characterised by a relatively low ratio of 18O to 16O . This rock type also often contains a lot of water, which may be released into the magma, producing steam, and thereby an increased gas pressure inside the magma chamber. This rapidly increased gas pressure eventually allowed the magma to rupture the overlying crust, and send thousands of cubic kilometres of magma into the atmosphere,' explains Dr. Frances Deegan at the Department of Earth Sciences, Uppsala University.

Luckily, these cataclysmic super-eruptions happen very rarely.

'Biologists have previously shown that this particular eruption at Toba pushed humanity close to extinction. It will hopefully take many thousands of years, but the fact is it is only a matter of time before the next super eruption, maybe at Toba, Yellowstone (USA), or somewhere else. Hopefully, we will know more and be better prepared next time!' says Professor Valentin Troll at the Department of Earth Sciences, who led this study of Toba quartzes at Uppsala University.

Explore further: Popcorn-rocks solve the mystery of the magma chambers

More information: David A. Budd et al. Magma reservoir dynamics at Toba caldera, Indonesia, recorded by oxygen isotope zoning in quartz, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep40624

Related Stories

Popcorn-rocks solve the mystery of the magma chambers

November 2, 2016

Since the 18th century, geologists have struggled to explain how big magma chambers form in the Earth's crust. In particular, it has been difficult to explain where the surrounding rock goes when the magma intrudes. Now a ...

Magma movements foretell future eruptions

October 7, 2016

Geologists at Uppsala University have traced magma movement beneath Mt. Cameroon volcano, which will help monitoring for future volcanic eruptions. The results are published in Scientific Reports.

Deep mantle chemistry surprise: Carbon content not uniform

January 13, 2017

Even though carbon is one of the most-abundant elements on Earth, it is actually very difficult to determine how much of it exists below the surface in Earth's interior. Analysis by Carnegie's Marion Le Voyer and Erik Hauri ...

Traces of failed super-eruption in the Andes

August 3, 2016

Geoscientists from Heidelberg University have discovered accumulations of magma in the Andes sufficient to have set off a super-eruption but which, in fact, did not. Such eruptions, which expel enormous quantities of magma, ...

Recommended for you

The ancient Indus civilization's adaptation to climate change

January 27, 2017

With climate change in our own era becoming increasingly evident, it's natural to wonder how our ancestors may have dealt with similar environmental circumstances. New research methods and technologies are able to shed light ...

Sunken logs serve as habitats in the deep sea

January 27, 2017

The deep sea is a vast and seemingly uninhabitable place, except for some small oases of life. Sunken wood logs, so-called wood falls, can form such oases and provide for rich life for limited periods. A new study by researchers ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

cantdrive85
2.3 / 5 (3) Jan 26, 2017
What triggered the largest volcanic eruption witnessed by mankind?

Solar activity, more than likely.
Guy_Underbridge
1 / 5 (2) Jan 26, 2017
..or Thor's might hammer Mjölnir, which primative minds would mistake for Solar activity.
Osiris1
not rated yet Jan 26, 2017
The article posits a very large magma pool. Such a one would have no problem melting stuff above it and 'assimilating' the melt. It takes a LOT of heat to create such a large magma pool and the only place it could get that from is upwellings from below, such as some kind of mantle plume. So what to watch for is three things that make the supervolcano active... 1> mantle plume that had been active for a long time and generated 2> a very large magma chamber that happens to 3>sit below reactive rock strata.

We have satellites that sense a lot of these kinds of data, and can make more sensitive ones literally in step with Moore's Law. Put them to work!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.