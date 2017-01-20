January 20, 2017

Soft skills training boosts productivity

by Greta Guest, University of Michigan

Soft skills training boosts productivity
Converting to LEDs saved energy and increased productivty. Credit: Achyuta Adhvaryu

Workers with well-honed soft skills—time and stress management, problem-solving, communication and good teamwork, for example—tend to work at better firms and fetch higher wages.

Employer surveys suggest that this set of skills is just as highly demanded as technical know-how.

Achyuta Adhvaryu, assistant professor of business economics and public policy at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, wondered whether providing training to female garment workers in India could improve their workplace outcomes.

"We found that despite a high overall turnover rate in the industry, more treated workers are retained," Adhvaryu said. "And treated workers are 12 percent more productive than those who did not receive the training in soft skills."

Adhvaryu, along with co-authors Namrata Kala of Harvard University and Anant Nyshadham of Boston College, partnered with Shahi Exports, the largest ready-made garment exporter in India, whose clients include Gap Inc., Walmart, JC Penney and Target, according to its website.

The firm is also the single largest private employer of unskilled and semi-skilled female labor in the country. The program Adhvaryu and colleagues evaluated aimed to empower female garment with training in a broad variety of soft skills, including communication, time management, financial literacy, problem-solving and decision-making and legal literacy.

To assess the program's impacts, the researchers conducted a in five garment factories in Bengaluru, a large city in southern India. Workers enrolled in a lottery for the chance to participate, and then were chosen at random to take part in the program. Those who were not randomly selected served as controls.

Nine months after the program ended, productivity gains, along with an increase in person-days due to retention changes, helped generate a whopping 256 percent net return on investment.

"Wages rose very little—about 0.5 percent—after the program period, indicating that the firm keeps most of the gains from the increased productivity of labor," Adhvaryu said.

Provided by University of Michigan

Citation: Soft skills training boosts productivity (2017, January 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-soft-skills-boosts-productivity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Green technology saves energy and boosts profits, productivity in factories
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

13 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

17 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)