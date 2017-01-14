January 14, 2017

Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China jobs: reports

US hard-disk drive manufacturer Seagate Technology will lay off more than 2,000 Chinese workers as it shutters a factory in eastern China, reports said Saturday, prompting anger among employees.

The factory, one of two operated by Seagate in China, is based in Suzhou city in eastern Jiangsu province, and was established in 2004.

Factory received notice of its impending closure last Saturday, and were told they would lose their jobs in just over a week's time, state-funded digital news outlet the Paper cited employees as saying.

"At the very least, the company should hold a meeting with us workers. They should make clear to us how compensation will be dealt with, at what point wages will be cut off, and whether the company is being relocated or shut down," one disgruntled laid-off worker told the Paper.

The decision to close the factory was made in order to "decrease the scale of Seagate's global production so as to better adapt to current and future market demands", the Paper cited an internal memo as saying.

It cited workers as saying that large-scale layoffs in Suzhou had been occurring since February, with a number of those incensed by the cuts staging a small strike in December.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China jobs: reports (2017, January 14) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-seagate-china-jobs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Foxconn faces another strike in China: rights group
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)