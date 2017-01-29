NASA sees Ex-Tropical Cyclone 03S resemble a frontal system

January 30, 2017
NASA sees Ex-Tropical Cyclone 03S resemble a frontal system
On Jan. 30, the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of Ex-Tropical Cyclone 03S in the Southern Indian Ocean, west of Western Australia. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response

Satellite data from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed that former Tropical Cyclone 03S resembled a frontal system in the Southern Indian Ocean as it continued moving in a northwesterly direction over cooler sea surface temperatures.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC issued their final warning on the system at 4 a.m. EST (0900 UTC) on January 29, when 03S' maximum sustained winds dropped to 30 knots. At that time, it was about 310 nautical miles northwest of Learmonth, Western Australia. Infrared imagery from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite on Jan 29 at 0720 UTC (2:20 a.m. EST) showed that the system appeared elongated.

On Jan. 30, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of Ex-Tropical Cyclone 03S that showed its circulation center was being battered by . That wind shear pushed most of the clouds and thunderstorms west and southwest of the center. The image showed that those clouds were streaming to the southeast, being drawn between a low pressure center over the western part of Western Australia and a high pressure system located to the south-southwest of 03S's remnant center. As a result, the clouds resemble a frontal system over the southern section of Western Australia. Some of the storms associated with that have triggered warnings on January 30.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning to "Sheep Graziers for the Lower West (where the city of Perth is located) and Great Southern forecast districts" on 5:03 p.m. WST local time on Monday 30 January 2017. The warning stated "Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures for this time of year, heavy rain at times and easterly winds are expected during the remainder of Monday and Tuesday. Areas likely to be affected include parts of the Lower West and northern parts of the Great Southern forecast districts. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions."

JTWC said that the remnant low pressure area will continue to weaken due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

Explore further: NASA sees wind shear's effects on Tropical Cyclone Yvette

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form

December 7, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean.

Recommended for you

African lake provides new clues about ancient marine life

January 31, 2017

New research shows there may have been more nitrogen in the ocean between one and two billion years ago than previously thought, allowing marine organisms to proliferate at a time when multi-cellularity and eukaryotic life ...

High levels of black carbon found at remote site in Siberia

January 31, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with members from Sweden, the U.S., Russia, Norway and Austria has found higher than expected levels of black carbon at a remote test site in Siberia. In their paper published in Proceedings ...

New ocean observations improve understanding of motion

January 30, 2017

Oceanographers commonly calculate large scale surface ocean circulation from satellite sea level information using a concept called "geostrophy", which describes the relationship between oceanic surface flows and sea level ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.