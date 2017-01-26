Metallic hydrogen, once theory, becomes reality

Nearly a century after it was theorized, Harvard scientists have succeeded in creating the rarest - and potentially one of the most valuable - materials on the planet.
The material - atomic metallic hydrogen - was created by Thomas D. Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences Isaac Silvera and post-doctoral fellow Ranga Dias. In addition to helping scientists answer fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorized to have a wide range of applications, including as a room-temperature superconductor. The creation of the rare material is described in a January 26 paper published in Science.
"This is the holy grail of high-pressure physics," Silvera said. "It's the first-ever sample of metallic hydrogen on Earth, so when you're looking at it, you're looking at something that's never existed before."
To create it, Silvera and Dias squeezed a tiny hydrogen sample at 495 gigapascal, or more than 71.7 million pounds-per-square inch - greater than the pressure at the center of the Earth. At those extreme pressures, Silvera explained, solid molecular hydrogen -which consists of molecules on the lattice sites of the solid - breaks down, and the tightly bound molecules dissociate to transforms into atomic hydrogen, which is a metal.
While the work offers an important new window into understanding the general properties of hydrogen, it also offers tantalizing hints at potentially revolutionary new materials.
"One prediction that's very important is metallic hydrogen is predicted to be meta-stable," Silvera said. "That means if you take the pressure off, it will stay metallic, similar to the way diamonds form from graphite under intense heat and pressure, but remains a diamond when that pressure and heat is removed."
Understanding whether the material is stable is important, Silvera said, because predictions suggest metallic hydrogen could act as a superconductor at room temperatures.
"That would be revolutionary," he said. "As much as 15 percent of energy is lost to dissipation during transmission, so if you could make wires from this material and use them in the electrical grid, it could change that story."
Among the holy grails of physics, a room temperature superconductor, Dias said, could radically change our transportation system, making magnetic levitation of high-speed trains possible, as well as making electric cars more efficient and improving the performance of many electronic devices.
The material could also provide major improvements in energy production and storage - because superconductors have zero resistance energy could be stored by maintaining currents in superconducting coils, and then be used when needed.
Though it has the potential to transform life on Earth, metallic hydrogen could also play a key role in helping humans explore the far reaches of space, as the most powerful rocket propellant yet discovered.
"It takes a tremendous amount of energy to make metallic hydrogen," Silvera explained. "And if you convert it back to molecular hydrogen, all that energy is released, so it would make it the most powerful rocket propellant known to man, and could revolutionize rocketry."
The most powerful fuels in use today are characterized by a "specific impulse" - a measure, in seconds, of how fast a propellant is fired from the back of a rocket - of 450 seconds. The specific impulse for metallic hydrogen, by comparison, is theorized to be 1,700 seconds.
"That would easily allow you to explore the outer planets," Silvera said. "We would be able to put rockets into orbit with only one stage, versus two, and could send up larger payloads, so it could be very important."
To create the new material, Silvera and Dias turned to one of the hardest materials on Earth - diamond.
But rather than natural diamond, Silvera and Dias used two small pieces of carefully polished synthetic diamond which were then treated to make them even tougher and then mounted opposite each other in a device known as a diamond anvil cell.
"Diamonds are polished with diamond powder, and that can gouge out carbon from the surface," Silvera said. "When we looked at the diamond using atomic force microscopy, we found defects, which could cause it to weaken and break."
The solution, he said, was to use a reactive ion etching process to shave a tiny layer - just five microns thick, or about one-tenth of a human hair - from the diamond's surface. The diamonds were then coated with a thin layer of alumina to prevent the hydrogen from diffusing into their crystal structure and embrittling them.
After more than four decades of work on metallic hydrogen, and nearly a century after it was first theorized, seeing the material for the first time, Silvera said, was thrilling.
"It was really exciting," he said. "Ranga was running the experiment, and we thought we might get there, but when he called me and said, 'The sample is shining,' I went running down there, and it was metallic hydrogen.
"I immediately said we have to make the measurements to confirm it, so we rearranged the lab...and that's what we did," he said. "It's a tremendous achievement, and even if it only exists in this diamond anvil cell at high pressure, it's a very fundamental and transformative discovery."
If it reverts, don't see how this development would be anything but a lab curiosity. But it is great work to even get as far as they did!
One small thing - if the hydrogen wires start on fire, it will be hot. Small thing. But rocket fuel pellets are great - almost as good as nuclear thermal propulsion.
-Except for fission, fusion, and antimatter.
"Project Orion was a study of a spacecraft intended to be directly propelled by a series of explosions of atomic bombs behind the craft (nuclear pulse propulsion). Early versions of this vehicle were proposed to take off from the ground with significant associated nuclear fallout; later versions were presented for use only in space."
-But I didnt know about metastable and room temp superconductor. I wonder what else you could squeeze and store energy with?
I wonder if this could trigger a pure fusion bomb?
http://up-ship.co...?p=33494
" How many moles Hydrogen in 1 grams? The answer is 0.992122546977"
- I think thats (lots) more. But then does the universe really need more dark matter?
FTA;
"One prediction that's very important is metallic hydrogen is predicted to be meta-stable," Silvera said. "That means if you take the pressure off, it will stay metallic, similar to the way diamonds form from graphite under intense heat and pressure, but remains a diamond when that pressure and heat is removed."
However, it is not stated what happened with their new creation once they removed the pressure...
But since they're superconducting you need very little of it. Wires can be extremely thin because superconduction materials can convey currents on the order of 100k amps per square centimeter.
According to this:
http://www.pnas.o....extract
There might be some metallic helium (in a degenerate fluid-metallic state mixed with hydrogen) at Jupiters core.
Metallic oxygen has already been produced
https://en.wikipe...c_oxygen
Neither metallic helium nor metallic oxygen are metastable at ambient conditons as far as I'm aware.
that sounds like an explosive combination... throw in a few spark plugs...
and you and destroy the entire power grid with the same force as 1000000 TNT sticks of dynomite....
Might work on mars or outer space where there is no oxygen however....
in that case you don't need room temp. superconductor because its cold as hell...
Something about sparkyelectricity and rocket fuel being used in the same sentence....
if we hear about a lab somewhere going thermonulear for no reason we will know why...;-)
Suppose it is stable when pressure is gone, how do you go about making more than a micron thick layer of the stuff? You have a charge of H2 compressed like a combustion engine, bang after bang, 1 micron, 1 micron, 1 micron? Exactly how would one go about going from this lab trick to an industrial process even if the stuff is stable with no pressure?
Did you get that part where they compressed it to near 500 gigapascal, over 70 MILLION PSI? Just exactly how does one go about that on an industrial scale?
"Airbus Continues Engagement in Cold Fusion, Files Patents for 'Fusion Reactor' and 'Fusing Ultra-Dense Hydrogen'" Well what happens to diamond when you remove the pressure? Your quote says its similar to that. Your question implies impossibility. What makes YOU think its impossible?
Artificial diamonds were once thought impossible before they found an easy way to manufacture them.
No, the Article says it is PREDICTED to be stable. What happened to their sample when they removed the pressure retraint?
Or is this 'fake news' as the process has been used for ten years but only now has pictures?
I was studying quantum entanglement five years before it was 'discovered' also. Quite a bit of controversy in those days, perhaps the 'discovery' was when they took a vote to agree on a press release.
Dissembling science to non science audiences by non science reporters is a step above political science in that it is not deliberately misleading, only incomplete.
I wasn't implying impossibility, I was asking if anyone had any idea just how to get that much pressure on an industrial scale. It's one thing to make metallic H2 on a diamond anvil a millimeter square, quite another making thousands of tons of it.
How do scientists answer questions such as these? They do experiments. When they say 'PREDICTED' it means they havent tried it yet. Why are you asking a question without an answer at the present?? Why? Because it sounds costly? How do you know it would be costly?
Like I say, Chemical vapor deposition doesnt take pressure and it is used to make diamonds.
One way to produce pressures in that range is by detonating certain explosives. This is another way diamonds are made.
"As of the writing of this article we are maintaining the first sample of the first element in
the form of solid metallic hydrogen at liquid nitrogen temperature in a cryostat. This valuable
sample may survive warming to room temperature and the DAC could be extracted from the
cryostat for greatly enhanced observation and further study. Another possibility is to cool to
liquid helium temperatures and slowly release the load to see if SMH is metastable. An
important future measurement is to study this metal for high temperature superconductivity."
Seems like they could have just tried it and then just made another sample if it didn't...
"Something like sand" could be worked with...
Meanwhile, seems like these folks are as jealous as a bunch of beauty queens. Rather unseemly.