January 13, 2017

Amazon offers Anime Strike, first subscription TV channel

Online giant Amazon has created its first subscription channel, Anime Strike, in an expansion of its streaming television offerings.

The on-demand channel, which features Japanese animation shorts and features, will be available for $4.99 to Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States.

The new channel made its debut this week as other such as HBO and Showtime begin offering standalone online subscriptions which do not require a cable or satellite subscription.

The launch comes with Amazon in competition with other streaming TV operators such as Netflix and Hulu in a global market that is shifting away from traditional pay-TV models.

Amazon offers a large catalog of films and TV shows, including a number of its original productions, some of which have won awards.

Amazon extends video streaming to more than 200 countries
