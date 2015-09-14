Still no violation of Lorentz symmetry, despite strongest test yet

(Phys.org)—Physicists have found the strongest evidence yet for no violation of Lorentz symmetry, one of the fundamental symmetries of relativity. Lorentz symmetry states that the outcome of an experiment does not depend on certain aspects of its surroundings, namely the velocity and the direction of its moving reference frame—properties that become relevant when studying astronomical objects and launching satellites, for instance, as well as for unifying quantum mechanics and general relativity.
"We know that general relativity and the Standard Model of particle physics are not the ultimate theories," coauthor Marie-Christine Angonin at the Paris Observatory told Phys.org. "Furthermore, so far, it has been impossible to conciliate in one common theory these two aspects of physics. To succeed in this quest, almost all unification theories predict a breaking of Lorentz symmetry."
To perform the improved test of Lorentz symmetry, the team of physicists from the Paris Observatory and the University of California, Los Angeles, analyzed 44 years of data from lunar laser ranging (LLR) observations.
LLR involves sending laser pulses between a station on the Earth to a reflector on the Moon and back, and measuring the time it takes for the light to complete the round trip, which is roughly 2.5 seconds. Modern LLR experiments can determine the distance between the Earth and Moon to within less than a centimeter.
In the new study, the researchers analyzed data from more than 20,000 reflected laser beams sent between 1969 and 2013 by five LLR stations located at different places on the Earth. The round-trip travel time of the light is influenced by numerous factors, from the location of the Moon in the sky, to the weather and the tides, as well as relativistic effects—which are especially important for testing Lorentz symmetry.
In order to analyze the LLR data in the context of Lorentz symmetry, the researchers first developed a "lunar ephemeris," which is a model that accounts for dozens of factors to compute the estimated position, velocity, and orientation of the Moon with respect to the Earth at any given time. The framework for this ephemeris comes from a theory called the standard-model extension (SME), which combines general relativity and the Standard Model of particle physics, and allows for the possibility of Lorentz symmetry breaking.
"For the first time, a global modeling of the Earth-Moon system has been done in the SME framework," Angonin said. "This means that the SME equations of motion have been included in the ephemeris as well as in the light trajectory description. It leads us to derive complete and robust constraints on the SME coefficients and consequently on a hypothetical breaking of Lorentz symmetry."
Overall, the researchers' analysis shows that LLR data are sensitive to certain combinations of the SME coefficients, but found no evidence that LLR depends on the velocity or the direction of its reference frame, indicating no Lorentz symmetry breaking. Due to the vastness of the data, the results provide the most stringent constraints yet on the SME coefficients, in some cases improving them by up to an order of magnitude over previous research. In general, improving these constraints means that any violation of Lorentz symmetry must be very small, if it exists at all.
In the future, the researchers plan to continue to search for violations of Lorentz symmetry using other astronomical data.
"We wish to combine the data from LLR with those from satellite ranging or Moon exploration, and consider more evolved models where the breaking of Lorentz symmetry arises from the coupling between matter and gravity," Angonin said.
More information:
A. Bourgoin et al. "Testing Lorentz Symmetry with Lunar Laser Ranging." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.117.241301
Imagine traveling in a spaceship at 1/2c. This ship has a light source in the center and observers at both ends. Would they both see the same color of light? Wouldn't the red and blue shifting of light require they see different colors? And if so, wouldn't this be a violation of the Lorentz Symmetry? Couldn't this also be use to measure the ships velocity if there is a difference?
Science can't even describe thermodynamics. Something that wiser heads have been ringing the alarm about --for a very long time.
http://phys.org/n...ter.html
The fundamentals utilized are an unsolved riddle..
But, of course, these who speak on it.. get swatted down by those who like order and control.
Or, a smarmy troll of the clique class enters the fray and says something witty for the benefit of his caste group, to keep them endorphined into place via said redundant positive reinforcement horseshit.
Whydening Gyre
inasmuch as they are travelling at the same velocity as the center - they would both see the same.
Da Schneib
Deconstruct deconstruction.
billpress11
"I misstated where the observers would have to be, they would have to be outside the spaceship. Let me try it another way. What if we replaced the observers with finely tuned atom clocks and measure the time it took for the light to reach the front and back of the spaceship. In this case since light should be red and blue shifted wouldn't there be a apparent difference in the measured speed of light, faster to the rear and slow to the front?"
Read more at: http://phys.org/n...html#jCp
Whydening Gyre
Assuming you mean the clocks are still ON the ship - no. Locality, locality, locality...
billpress11
In this case both clocks are in the same reference frame. My question is would both clocks measure the same velocity for the speed of light?
Da Schneib
The observers in the ship agree that they both saw the light at the same moment. An observer who sees the ship moving past at 0.5c disagrees, and sees the light reach the rear observer first. This is a direct result of the fact that every observer agrees that light always moves at the speed of light. Neither the observers on the ship, nor the observer who sees the ship moving past at 0.5c, is "right." Or, if you prefer, they're all "right." It is, you see, all relative.
Da Schneib
What "same reference frame?" There is the reference frame of the observers on the ship, and the reference frame of the observer moving at -1/2c with respect to the ship. Different observers in different reference frames see different things. It is, you see, all relative.
I am not trying to disprove relativity in the same frame of reference, that I have no problem with. What I am questioning is whether there is a preferred reference frame (absolute) or not.
Da Schneib
billpress11
Correct, the light source and the two observers are motionless relative to each other, they are in the same time reference frame. But they are not motionless, they are moving at 1/2c. Since the ship is moving at 1/2c the distance between the light source and the observers changes in the time period it takes for the light to reach the observers. The only way the light could reach the front of the ship at the same instant as the back would be for the ship to add and subtract its velocity from the speed of the light. The fact that light is red and blue shifted shows us one cannot add or subtract from its speed.
Da Schneib
in some other frame in some other frame.
You're changing frames from the one in which the observers and light source are motionless to the frame in which they're moving at half the speed of light without making a transform. You can't expect consistent results if you do that.
billpress11
Da Schneib
1. The frame of the light source and two observers in the ship.
2. The frame of the observer watching the ship go by.
The problem you're having is you don't recognize that fact.
Da Schneib
The point at which you changed frames was the point at which you claimed the ship is moving at half the speed of light. This is incorrect in the frame of the two observers on the ship; according to them, the ship is at rest and the universe is moving backwards at half the speed of light.
billpress11
The problem you are having is the two frames stated are for reference only. True the stationary observers would notice the light is shifted and observers inside the ship would notice no shifting because they ARE in the same time reference frame as the source. What you fail to comprehend is just because the light inside the ship does not appear to be shifted does NOT mean is wasn't shifted. In fact it was shifted. But since the source and both observers are in the same time frame moving at 1/2c it is unshifted by the velocity of the observers relative to the source. The reason we can know it is shifted is because if it wasn't the spaceship would have had to add and subtract from the speed of light, impossible. --Continued - -
billpress11
Whydening Gyre
Because they are at the same velocity as the light source. They are in the same reference frame.
Think of a man walking down the aisle on a train...
Whydening Gyre
billpress11
Well the train can add and subtract speed to the man walking in a train but any object in motion cannot not change the speed of light. Since motion cannot change the speed of light the frequency of the light must be changed. Therefore the distance light travels in the train is exactly the same whether the train is moving or not. So when the train is moving the light frequency is also shifted to a stationary outside observer but not for inside observers.
Da Schneib
Da Schneib
It rather seems that what you fail to comprehend, is relativity in general, and all the implications that come with it.
The two observers and the light source inside your imaginary ship are part of the same reference frame, and it does not matter how fast the ship is moving relative to other objects outside - as long as both obs. remain in the same r/f with the light source, they will both measure the same shift/speed of the light in all directions (relative to them), regardless of where they are located inside the ship.
This has alot to do with how the time component is measured/perceived, as it is an inseparable part of the definition of "speed". With this in mind, there is actually no limit on how fast you can move - the more energy you put into going faster, the faster you will reach your destination (from your own perspective/frame).
Your ignorance of the very basics of a subject upon which you expound so frequently and vehemently is truly astounding. It only takes a few seconds to look in a school textbook. Alternatively, Google "mass-energy equivalence". This yields hundreds of sites that prove that your assertion that mass is not a form of energy to be utterly false. E.g:
https://www.brigh...valence/
https://en.wikipe...ivalence
https://plato.sta...equivME/
No amount of your nonsensical jibberish can alter this well known truth. Also, anyone truly engaged in "professions in the physical sciences" would certainly know this simple fact, thus exposing another of your lies.
xinhangshen
No, the clocks are not in the same frame as the satellites are moving with huge relative velocities. As shown on the paper "Challenge to the special theory of relativity" (March 1, 2016 Physics Essays), light is a wave of aether which seems a fluid. If you want to get the preferred reference frame, the inertial reference frame attached to the local aether will demonstrate the isotropic property of light.
jonesdave
No, not shown in the Journal Physics Essays. It is a well known hangout of cranks with, at best, some very fringe ideas. I doubt anything will ever be 'shown' in that journal.
https://www.physi....111647/
