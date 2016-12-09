December 9, 2016

Watching underground water on the web

by University of Queensland

Watching underground water on the web
The 3D Water Atlas compiles and analyses data from Surat Basin bores. Credit: University of Queensland

An open access Water Atlas goes online today, giving the general public a 3D view of groundwater data from eastern Australia's Surat Basin.

Associate Professor Sue Vink of The University of Queensland's Centre for Water in the Minerals Industry said the tool provided diverse information on the chemistry, water level and geology of water bores.

"The atlas is unique in that it presents quality assured and controlled groundwater data in 3D," Professor Vink said.

"Interpreted bore, geology and hydrogeology information gives a greater level of analysis and allows people to avoid compiling individual tables from the state government's groundwater database."

The researchers believe the general public and corporate, government, research and consultancy sectors will find the water atlas an effective way to visualise, communicate and analyse hydrogeological data.

Professor Vink said the atlas provided information over space and time, via cross-sections, pie charts and layer visualisations.

"Similar to the State Government's Queensland Globe, our water atlas shows (CSG) tenements and lot and plan boundaries," she said.

Professor Vink said the 3D Water Atlas resulted from a joint industry and university workshop in 2011.

"We recognised at that workshop there was no easy-to-use, single source of and hydrogeology," she said.

"Data from water levels and water chemistry in individual bores will be updated at least every six months. It will be presented in 2D and 3D sub-surface visualisations."

The atlas can be accessed via any common web browser at no cost.

More information: wateratlas.net/

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: Watching underground water on the web (2016, December 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-underground-web.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cell Atlas launched at ASCB 2016 Meeting
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)