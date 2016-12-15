December 15, 2016

Swiss pharma company pays $5.5 bn for US capsule maker

Swiss pharmaceuticals and life sciences group Lonza said Thursday it had bought US capsule maker Capsugel for $5.5 billion as it focuses more on health care.

The deal includes refinancing Capsugel's existing debt of $2 billion and is set to be finalised by the second quarter of 2017, Lonza said in a statement.

Buying Capsugel "meets Lonza's strategic and financial goals", chief executive Richard Ridinger said in the statement.

"It accelerates our healthcare continuum strategy by giving us broader exposure to the fast-growing pharma and consumer healthcare markets," he added.

Both companies' boards of directors have approved the .

Lonza said that within three years it expected to achieve 30 million Swiss francs (27.9 million euros, $29.3 million ) per year in operating synergies and 15 million Swiss francs in tax synergies a year.

Capsugel, which is based in New Jersey, was purchased from Pfizer in 2011 by private equity firm KKR.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Swiss pharma company pays $5.5 bn for US capsule maker (2016, December 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-swiss-pharma-company-bn-capsule.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

S.Africa in $208 mln AIDS drug venture with Swiss Lonza
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)