Seizing environmental opportunities under a Trump presidency

US Secretary of State John Kerry signs the COP21 UN Climate Change agreement. Credit: University of Queensland

As the dust settles following Donald Trump's shock US presidential win, researchers from Queensland, South Africa and the US believe it is not all doom and gloom for the environmental community.

The University of Queensland's Dr Duan Biggs of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Environmental Decisions and Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science said the environmental movement should proactively seize opportunities over the next four years.

"China, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil and other countries have already indicated they will forge ahead with implementing the climate treaty signed in Paris, irrespective of the US position."

In his article published today in Nature, Dr Biggs said the withdrawal of the US federal government from the international environmental movement provided space and opportunity for others like cities, states, companies, and communities to take action.

"The next four years will likely be challenging for the environmental movement, and megaphone diplomacy with the US government will be needed," he said.

"By proactively seizing opportunities, the environmental movement will be strengthened beyond a Trump presidency."

