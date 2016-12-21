December 21, 2016

Robot gives rare glimpse under Antarctic sea ice

This undated screen grab taken from handout video received from the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on December 21, 2016 sho
This undated screen grab taken from handout video received from the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on December 21, 2016 shows a rare glimpse beneath the Antarctic sea ice, revealing a colourful world

An underwater robot has captured a rare glimpse beneath the Antarctic sea ice, revealing a colourful world filled with coconut-shaped sponges, dandelion-like worms, pink algae and spidery starfish.

The Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) took footage on a camera attached to a Remotely Operated Vehicle sent down by scientists through a small hole drilled in the ice as they recorded the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the seawater.

"When you think of the Antarctic coastal marine environment, the iconic species such as penguins, seals and whales usually steal the show," AAD biologist Glenn Johnstone said Wednesday.

"This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colourful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars."

These species, recorded near Australia's Casey research station, live in water that is -1.5 degrees Celsius (29.3 degrees Fahrenheit) year round and covered in 1.5 metres (nearly five feet) of sea ice for 10 months of the year.

"Occasionally an iceberg may move around and wipe out an unlucky community, but mostly the sea ice provides protection from the storms that rage above, making it a relatively stable environment in which biodiversity can flourish," he said.

Credit: The Australian Antarctic Division

Scientists are in Antarctica working on better understanding the impact of acidification on Southern Ocean sea-floor communities under increasing emissions.

Project leader Johnny Stark said a quarter of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere was absorbed by the ocean, which increases its acidity.

"Carbon dioxide is more soluble in cold water and polar waters are acidifying at twice the rate of tropical or temperate regions," he said.

"So we expect these ecosystems to be among the first impacted from ."

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Robot gives rare glimpse under Antarctic sea ice (2016, December 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-robot-rare-glimpse-antarctic-sea.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ocean acidification takes a toll on California's coastline at nighttime
128 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)