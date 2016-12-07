December 7, 2016

Manatee rescued off Cape Cod swims to another unusual spot

The pregnant manatee rescued off Massachusetts' Cape Cod and released off Florida's Atlantic coast is now in another unusual place—the Bahamas.

The Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut reported this week that the manatee dubbed Washburn has been electronically tracked to the islands, about 350 miles from where she was released Nov. 1.

A Sea to Shore Alliance scientist says just as it was unusual to find a manatee off Massachusetts, it's also rare to find one near the Bahamas.

She says Washburn "has us on our toes wondering where she'll go next."

The manatee was rescued off Washburn Island in Falmouth on Sept. 22 because of concerns that northern waters would get too cold.

She underwent a month of rehabilitation before being flown to Florida in October.

