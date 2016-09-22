September 22, 2016

Animal rescue team captures wayward manatee off Cape Cod

An animal rescue team has captured a manatee that repeatedly had been spotted off Cape Cod, far from its usual Florida haunts.

Rescuers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare netted the 8-foot-long animal off Washburn Island near Falmouth, Massachusetts.

IFAW spokeswoman Kerry Branon says experts planned to evaluate the manatee's health before bringing the mammal to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

Fishermen had spotted the creature on numerous occasions since mid-August. A tip led rescuers to it Thursday.

Yarmouth Port-based IFAW had appealed to the public to help it locate the . The animals fare poorly in temperatures below 68 degrees, and the waters off Cape Cod have been cooling with the advent of autumn.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Animal rescue team captures wayward manatee off Cape Cod (2016, September 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-animal-team-captures-wayward-manatee.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cute alert: Florida manatee gives birth to twins
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)