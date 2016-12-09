December 9, 2016

Exploring the evolutionary history of the immune system

by Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

The enzyme known as ALOX15 plays a crucial role in the production of anti-inflammatory and pro-resolving lipid mediators. As mammals have evolved, this enzyme has undergone changes to both its structure and function. Researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have found that human ALOX15 appears to have developed a much higher capacity to stimulate the production of these lipid mediators than the enzyme variant found in lower primates. This discovery might suggest that the enzyme's structure has evolved to enable it to better control inflammation and to speed up the healing process.

Results from this study have been published in the current issue of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Working under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Hartmut Kühn, Head of Charité's Lipoxygenase Research Laboratory, the researchers started by comparing the of ALOX15 isoforms in different mammals. They found that, in lower mammals, the enzyme appeared to be structurally different from that found in higher primates such as chimpanzees, orangutans and humans. The researchers then expressed the different ALOX15 isoforms as recombinant proteins in bacteria and explored the impact of the structural differences on enzyme functionality.

"This allowed us to conclude the functional alterations ALOX15 has experienced during late primate evolution. One major functional consequence of this developmental process is that the enzyme of higher primates exhibits an improved capacity for the production of lipoxins, a special type of anti-inflammatory and pro-resolving mediator" explains Hartmut Kühn.

Inflammation is the physiological manifestation of the body's immune response, a process that is of immense importance for the survival of all terrestrial living systems and their ability to respond to, and to deal with, their biotic and abiotic environment. Prof. Kühn adds: "Our results show that the functional characteristics of the ALOX15 have evolved to improve the body's control mechanisms of the inflammatory response, and thus to optimize the human immune systems."

More information: Susan Adel et al, Evolutionary alteration of ALOX15 specificity optimizes the biosynthesis of antiinflammatory and proresolving lipoxins, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2016). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1604029113

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Citation: Exploring the evolutionary history of the immune system (2016, December 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-exploring-evolutionary-history-immune.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Immune cells can be altered to help fight inflammatory diseases, research finds
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)