The Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin is the medical school for both the Humboldt University and the Free University of Berlin. After the merger with their fourth campus in 2003, the Charité is one of the largest university hospitals in Europe. Complying with an order of King Frederick I of Prussia from November 14, 1709, it was initially established in 1710 north of the Berlin city walls in anticipation of an outbreak of bubonic plague that already had depopulated East Prussia. After the plague spared the city it came to be used as a charity hospital for the poor. On January 9, 1727 Frederick William I of Prussia gave it the name Charité, meaning "charity". The construction of an anatomical theatre in 1713 marks the beginning of the medical school, then supervised by the collegium medico-chirurgicum of the Prussian Academy of Sciences. 1795 saw the establishment of the Pépinière school for the education of military surgeons.

Address
Charitéplatz 1, Berlin, Germany 10117
Website
http://www.charite.de/en/charite

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Scientists solve the puzzle of directional hearing underwater

When underwater, humans cannot determine where a sound comes from. Sound travels about five times faster there than on land. That makes directional hearing, or sound localization, nearly impossible because the human brain ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 21, 2024

A win-win for cell communities: Cells that cooperate live longer

When cells exchange metabolic products with other cells, they live longer. This new finding comes from a research team at Charité–Universitätsmedizin Berlin, which made the discovery in a study using yeast cells. The ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 6, 2023

Medical experiments in space

The SpaceX carrier rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S. early on Thursday morning, Central European Time. The 'Cosmic Kiss' mission's four crew members will travel to the International Space ...

Space Exploration

Nov 11, 2021

Searching for novel targets for new antibiotics

Ribosome formation is viewed as a promising potential target for new antibacterial agents. Researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have gained new insights into this multifaceted process. The formation of ...

Biotechnology

Mar 1, 2021

Detailed structure of ribosomes in nerve cells revealed

Protein synthesis is a finely tuned process in the cell by macromolecules known as ribosomes. Which regulators are responsible for controlling protein synthesis in the brain, and how do they exert their control on the ribosome? ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Dec 22, 2020

How viruses outsmart their host cells

Viruses depend on host cells for replication, but how does a virus induce its host to transcribe its own genetic information alongside that of the virus, thus producing daughter viruses? For decades, researchers have been ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 7, 2019

Light-induced changes in photosensory proteins

Researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have demonstrated on a molecular level how a specific protein allows light signals to be converted into cellular information. Their findings have broadened the understanding ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 4, 2018

