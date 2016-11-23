November 23, 2016

Statistician calls for audit to address election hacking fears

by University of California - Berkeley

Statistician calls for audit to address election hacking fears
Philip Stark and Ron Rivest favor a risk-limiting election audit. Credit: Cyrus Farivar

With the Electoral College set on Dec. 19 to cement the results of Donald Trump's presidential win, UC Berkeley statistician Philip Stark is calling for an audit to double-check that hackers did not manipulate the results.

In an op-ed in USA Today

, Stark and MIT cryptographer Ron Rivest, both advisors on the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, argue that there are good reasons to conduct a

"risk-limiting" audit of the .

Among them is the conclusion of the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency that Russian hackers attacked the Democratic National Committee and U.S. voter registration databases.

For example, they say, the could have been tipped by manipulating the vote count in a small number of jurisdictions in battleground states, such as areas with limited resources to defend against cyberattacks.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has called on Congress to investigate Russian cyberattacks on the election. Meanwhile, a Washington Post–ABC News poll found that 18 percent of voters believe Trump was not the legitimate winner of the election. Hillary Clinton's lead in the popular vote has grown to 1.7 million.

A Change.org petition calling for to double-check the results via a risk-limiting audit is circulating online. More than 100,000 people have signed it so far.

Provided by University of California - Berkeley

Citation: Statistician calls for audit to address election hacking fears (2016, November 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-statistician-election-hacking.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US official: Hackers targeted election systems of 20 states
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

10 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (2)