September 14, 2016

30-ton meteor discovered in Argentina at ancient meteor shower site

by Dpa

A 30-ton meteor - believed to be the world's second largest - was discovered in northern Argentina, a news report said Monday.

A team of experts found the nearly 68,000-pound meteorite buried in the province of Chaco, some 500 miles northwest of the capital Buenos Aires on Saturday, the news agency Telam said.

The discovery was made in an area called Campo del Cielo, which lies in the municipality of Gancedo, where a hit approximately 4,000 years ago.

The world's largest discovered meteor - called Hoba - weighs over 50 tons and was found in Namibia nearly a century ago.

Before the latest find the previous largest meteor found in Argentina weighed about 63,500 pounds.

©2016 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: 30-ton meteor discovered in Argentina at ancient meteor shower site (2016, September 14) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-ton-meteor-argentina-ancient-shower.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Four arrested in Argentina smuggling more than ton of meteorites
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

22 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)