September 13, 2016

New technique integrates graphene, graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide onto silicon chips at room temperature

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

New technique integrates graphene, graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide onto silicon chips at room temperature
Credit: Anagh Bhaumik.

Materials researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a technique that allows them to integrate graphene, graphene oxide (GO) and reduced graphene oxide (rGO) onto silicon substrates at room temperature by using nanosecond pulsed laser annealing. The advance raises the possibility of creating new electronic devices, and the researchers are already planning to use the technique to create smart biomedical sensors.

In the new technique, researchers start with a silicon substrate. They top that with a layer of single-crystal , using domain matching epitaxy to ensure the of the titanium nitride is aligned with the structure of the silicon. Researchers then place a layer of copper-carbon (Cu-2.0atomic percent C) alloy on top of the titanium nitride, again using domain matching epitaxy. Finally, the researchers melt the surface of the alloy with nanosecond laser pulses, which pulls carbon to the surface.

If the process is done in a vacuum, the carbon forms on the surface as graphene; if it is done in oxygen, it forms GO; and if done in a humid atmosphere followed by a vacuum, it forms as rGO. In all three cases, the carbon's crystalline structure is aligned with the underlying copper-carbon alloy.

"We can control whether the carbon forms one or two monolayers on the surface of the material by manipulating the intensity of the laser and the depth of the melting," says Jay Narayan, the John C. Fan Distinguished Chair Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at NC State and senior author of a paper describing the work.

"The process can easily be scaled up," Narayan says. "We've made wafers that are two inches square, and could easily make them much larger, using lasers with higher Hertz. And this is all done at , which drives down the cost."

Graphene is an excellent conductor, but it cannot be used as a semiconductor. However, rGO is a semiconductor material, which can be used to make electronic devices such as integrated smart sensors and optic-electronic devices.

"We have already patented the technique and are planning to use it to develop smart biomedical sensors integrated with computer chips," Narayan says.

The paper, "Wafer Scale Integration of Reduced Graphene Oxide by Novel Laser Processing at Room Temperature in Air," was published Sept. 9 in the Journal of Applied Physics.

More information: Anagh Bhaumik et al, Wafer scale integration of reduced graphene oxide by novel laser processing at room temperature in air, Journal of Applied Physics (2016). DOI: 10.1063/1.4962210

Journal information: Journal of Applied Physics

Provided by North Carolina State University

Citation: New technique integrates graphene, graphene oxide and reduced graphene oxide onto silicon chips at room temperature (2016, September 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-technique-graphene-oxide-silicon-chips.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Integration of novel materials with silicon chips makes new 'smart' devices possible
341 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)