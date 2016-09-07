Scientists in the UK discuss sex robots and digital intimacy

Sex robots—discuss. That is precisely what scientists and academics are doing at a British conference also covering all-too-modern issues like digital intimacy and older Facebook users.

The Human Choice & Computers conference in Manchester starting Wednesday is focusing on the "constantly evolving intimate relationships" between humans and technology.

University of Oslo Professor Charles Ess says social robots, such as mechanical dolls, "may well be able to offer good sex on demand." But adds that human virtues need to be cultivated "to avoid becoming identical with the machines that serve us."

Kathleen Richardson from Britain's De Monfort University, who heads a campaign against sex robots, told Sky News that using sex robots would "increase human isolation" as people try to meet their "complex needs" with inanimate objects.

