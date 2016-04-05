April 5, 2016

Touching a robot can elicit physiological arousal in humans

by International Communication Association

pepper robot
Pepper is described as an “engaging, friendly companion that can communicate with people through the most intuitive interface we know: voice, touch and emotions.” Credit: Aldebaran, SoftBank, Corp.

On the scale of the "uncanny valley," the humanoid robot registers a positive response with humans just before the dip into repulsion. Its resemblance hovers between C-3PO and Wall-E, a familiar but distinctly non-human robot. A seemingly natural human response to these robots would be to look at them as a friendly, non-threatening computer. Could these robots actually provoke more of an emotional response from humans? A recent study by researchers at Stanford University found that touching a robot's intimate areas elicited physiological arousal in humans.

Jamy Li, Wendy Ju, and Byron Reeves from Stanford University will present their findings at the 66th Annual Conference of the International Communication Association in Fukuoka, Japan. The researchers conducted an experiment using Aldebaran Robotics' NAO human-shaped robot. The robot was programmed to verbally instruct participants to touch 13 parts of its body. Participants were fitted with an Affectiva Q-Sensor on the fingers of their non-dominant hand. This measured skin conductance, a measure of physiological arousal, and reaction time of the participant.

The findings showed that when participants were instructed to touch the robot in areas that people usually do not touch, like the eyes or the buttocks, they were more emotionally aroused when compared to touching more accessible parts like the hands and neck. Participants also were more hesitant to touch these intimate parts based on the response times.

A large body of research in communication shows how touch is used as a social "glue" between people - building relationships and influencing trust. Not as much is known about between a person and a robot. Touch has been underexamined compared to other aspects of robots, such as its appearance and shape.

The experiment consisted of instructions spoken by the robot followed by 26 trials. Each trial had three parts. 1. Robot asks participant to touch it. 2. Participant touches robot's body part. 3. Robot teaches participant medical term for the body part. Credit: Jamy Li

"Our work shows that robots are a new form of media that is particularly powerful. It shows that people respond to robots in a primitive, social way," said Li. "Social conventions regarding touching someone else's private parts apply to a robot's body parts as well. This research has implications for both design and theory of artificial systems."

"Touching a Mechanical Body: Tactile Contact With Intimate Parts of a Human-Shaped Robot is Physiologically Arousing," by Jamy Li, Wendy Ju and Bryon Reeves; to be presented at the 66th Annual International Communication Association Conference, Fukuoka, Japan, 9-13 June 2016.

Provided by International Communication Association

Citation: Touching a robot can elicit physiological arousal in humans (2016, April 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-robot-elicit-physiological-arousal-humans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hooray for Hollywood robots: Movie machines may boost robot acceptance
52 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (8)