September 2, 2016

NASA sees Typhoon Namtheun moving through Japan's Ryukyu Islands

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Typhoon Namtheun moving through Japan's Ryukyu Islands
NASA's Terra satellite captured this visible image on Sept. 2 at 02:20 UTC (Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. EDT) that shows Typhoon Namtheun moving through Japan's Ryukyu Island chain. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response

NASA's Terra satellites provided a visible view of Typhoon Namtheun when it was moving through Japan's Ryukyu Islands. Namtheun is expected to make landfall in Japan's large island of Kyushu on Sept. 3.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite passed over Namtheun on Sept. 2 at 02:20 UTC (Sept. 1 at 10:30 p.m. EDT) when it was moving through Japan's Ryukyu Islands. Japan's Ryukyu Islands is a series of islands in what appears to be an arc. The chain of islands stretch southwest from Kyushu to Taiwan. The image showed that Namtheun had a small eye surrounded by a thick band of powerful thunderstorms.

At 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) on Sept. 1 Typhoon Namtheun had maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (100 knots/185 kph). The center of the storm was located near 28.1 degrees north latitude and 130.8 degrees east longitude, about 323 nautical mile south of Sasebo, Japan. Namtheun was moving to the north at 7 mph (6 knots/11 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) forecast calls for Namtheun to track to the north and make landfall on Sept. 3 on Kyushu, the southwestern-most of Japan's main . The storm is then expected to move to the north-northeast and weaken as it travels through the Sea of Japan.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Typhoon Namtheun moving through Japan's Ryukyu Islands (2016, September 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-nasa-typhoon-namtheun-japan-ryukyu.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Lionrock strengthen into a typhoon
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)