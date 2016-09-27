September 27, 2016

Hate standing in line? Japan now has self-driving chairs

Nissan says the system adopted for its moving chairs is similar to that used in autonomous vehicle technology
Nissan says the system adopted for its moving chairs is similar to that used in autonomous vehicle technology

Hate standing in line at your favourite restaurant? Japanese carmaker Nissan claims to have just the thing for those sore legs.

A company video released Tuesday re-enacts a busy restaurant with patrons waiting outside.

They're all sitting in a row of chairs but they won't have to stand when the next hungry diner is called to a table.

Instead, the chairs—equipped with autonomous technology that detects the seat ahead—glide along a path toward the front of the line.

The now empty chair at the front moves out of pole position.

The system, which is similar to the kind used in Nissan's autonomous vehicle technology, will be tested at select restaurants in Japan this year, Nissan said.

"(It) appeals to anyone who has queued for hours outside a crowded restaurant: it eliminates the tedium and physical strain of standing in line," it added.

Although Tokyo has some 160,000 restaurants, long queues are not uncommon.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Hate standing in line? Japan now has self-driving chairs (2016, September 27) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-line-japan-self-driving-chairs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Self-parking chairs at conference tables show Nissan's auto push
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

10 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)