September 15, 2016

At ISO 400,000, this 6-minute film shows why we love the night sky

by Nancy Atkinson, Universe Today

Still image from the film Infinity2. Credit: Ben Canales

Obviously, you've seen timelapse videos of the night sky because we share them here on Universe Today all the time. But you've probably not seen a video like this one before. This one isn't a timelapse, and you'll see the night sky in all its splendor, in real time.

"I think this one may be the beginning of something damn interesting," said filmmaker Ben Canales, who along with cohort John Waller of Uncage The Soul Productions, shot this with new low-light technology. Using the new Canon MH20f-SH, which has the capability of shooting at 400,000 ISO, they were able to "film in the quiet moments that have been impossible to capture until now."

"Since 2013, I've been tinkering with all sorts of camera/lens/software combinations trying to move beyond a long exposure still to video of the stars," Canales said on Facebook. "Sooner or later, we have to move beyond a frozen photo of the stars to hear, see, feel what it is really like being out there!"

In addition to showcasing this wonderful new low-light shooting, Infinity² really captures the emotional side of amateur astronomy and the beauty of being under the night sky. He took a group of out to witness the Perseid Meteor Shower in Oregon, and the students got together with the Oregon Star Party. Together, they answer the simple question "What do you feel?"

As Canales says, "Something internal and personal draws us out to the ."

Still image from the film Infinity2. Image Courtesy Ben Canales

Provided by Universe Today

