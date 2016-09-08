September 8, 2016

Making sense of failure in light-harvesting semiconductors

by US Department of Energy

Making sense of failure in light-harvesting semiconductors
A solar simulator illuminates a photoelectrochemical cell that contains a bismuth vanadate thin-film electrode to harvest light. Credit: Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis and Paul Mueller (Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory)

While metal oxide semiconductors have been widely considered to exhibit outstanding durability, performance degradation in these solar energy harvesting components is frequently observed. Understanding the degradation is essential for developing stable, efficient photosystems. To address the failure, a team at the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis uncovered the mysteries of photochemical instability in a widely used semiconductor. Their results reveal previously unpredicted pathways to degradation and provide insights.

Production of fuels from sunlight, , and water relies on semiconductors that can resist corrosion in harsh operating conditions. Predicting and understanding the origin and pathways associated with the degradation of semiconductors is crucial to designing a next generation of robust and efficient materials.

Artificial photosynthesis, which is the process of conversion of sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into fuels, relies on chemically stable materials that can efficiently harvest solar energy under harsh operating conditions. Artificial systems must be constructed from robust components that can sustain years of operation without the need for energy-intensive and costly repairs. Currently, the lack of durable and efficient semiconductors and the complexity of fabricating stable assemblies are major roadblocks to the realization of viable artificial photosystems. In recent years, significant effort has been directed at developing novel protection schemes that can prolong the lifetimes of otherwise unstable materials. While these approaches have met with success, understanding – and then predicting – corrosion processes of semiconductors will greatly aid the discovery and development of materials that are inherently stable.

To promote such understanding, scientists from the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis used experimental and theoretical tools to assess the mechanisms underlying the of bismuth vanadate in the working conditions present in a solar fuels device. Bismuth vanadate is currently one of the best materials available for fabricating semiconductor photoanodes to split water into hydrogen fuel and oxygen. The study reveals that kinetic factors play a critical role in defining corrosion pathways. Indeed, accumulation of light-generated charge at the surface of the bismuth vanadate destabilizes the material. These and other insights will guide approaches to stabilization and aid the search for durable, visible-light-absorbing materials for the next generation of solar-to-fuel conversion systems.

More information: Francesca M. Toma et al. Mechanistic insights into chemical and photochemical transformations of bismuth vanadate photoanodes, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms12012

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Making sense of failure in light-harvesting semiconductors (2016, September 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-failure-light-harvesting-semiconductors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New discovery could better predict how semiconductors weather abuse
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)