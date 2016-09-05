September 5, 2016

Turning blood into a laser emitter for drug testing, cancer treatment

by Gabe Cherry, University of Michigan

Turning blood into a laser emitter for drug testing, cancer treatment
Credit: University of Michigan

University of Michigan researchers have successfully demonstrated a new technique that combines laser light with an FDA-approved fluorescent dye to monitor cell structure and activity at the molecular level. This could lead to improved clinical imaging and better monitoring of tumors and other cell structures. It could also be used during drug testing to monitor the changes that cells undergo when exposed to prospective new drugs.

The team, led by Biomedical Engineering professor Xudong (Sherman) Fan, shined into a small laser cavity containing whole human blood infused with Indocyanine green, an FDA-approved fluorescent dye. By analyzing the light that was reflected back out, researchers observed cell structures and changes within the blood on the .

A key advantage of the over current methods is the ability to process laser light—it can be amplified to make small changes easier to see or filtered to remove unwanted background noise. Current methods use similar dyes with infrared or visible light, relying on visible fluorescence to observe cell activity and making small changes can be difficult to see.

Currently, the researchers have only demonstrated the technique on whole blood outside the body. But they predict that in the future, they may be able to use it on tissue inside the body. This could enable better monitoring of cell activity and tissue properties inside the body, or enable a surgeon to precisely identify the edge of a tumor during guided surgery.

Provided by University of Michigan

Citation: Turning blood into a laser emitter for drug testing, cancer treatment (2016, September 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-blood-laser-emitter-drug-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists look deeper into the body with new fluorescent dye
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)