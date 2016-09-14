Researchers use augmented reality to teach kids about climate change

Video game screen shot. Credit: University of British Columbia

While Pokémon Go has helped to bring augmented reality to everyday life, UBC researchers are using similar technology to teach high school students about climate change.

Based on the community of Delta B.C., the Future Delta video game first lets players see a bleak future where little was done about climate change. Then, exploring challenges facing the Lower Mainland like floods, sea level rise, heat waves, fires, blackouts and our own energy choices, players take on the role of making a better future.

The Future Delta 2.0 team recently received seed funding from the Social Sciences & Humanities Research Council to expand beyond the Delta School District to youth audiences across Canada, and they hope to create an app version for mobile devices.

The team will also be hosting a symposium later this fall on "Cool Tools for a Warming World", for industry and government partners working on climate action and education, thanks to a new $50,000 research cluster grant from UBC.

Credit: University of British Columbia