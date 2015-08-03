Delta Air Lines bans big game trophy shipments

US airline Delta banned the shipment of big game trophies on its flights

In the wake of the scandal over the killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe, US airline Delta on Monday banned the shipment of big game trophies on its flights.

"Effective immediately, Delta will officially ban shipment of all lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros and buffalo trophies worldwide as freight," the company said in a brief statement.

Delta added it would review its acceptance policies for other hunting trophies with the appropriate government agencies and other organizations.

Delta's decision follows similar measures taken by Emirates and South African Airways.

The bans during the peak hunting season in certain African countries and a worldwide outcry over the killing of Cecil, a favorite with international visitors to Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, by an American dentist and trophy hunter.

© 2015 AFP