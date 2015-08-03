August 3, 2015

Delta Air Lines bans big game trophy shipments

US airline Delta banned the shipment of big game trophies on its flights
US airline Delta banned the shipment of big game trophies on its flights

In the wake of the scandal over the killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe, US airline Delta on Monday banned the shipment of big game trophies on its flights.

"Effective immediately, Delta will officially ban shipment of all , leopard, elephant, rhinoceros and buffalo trophies worldwide as freight," the company said in a brief statement.

Delta added it would review its acceptance policies for other hunting trophies with the appropriate government agencies and other organizations.

Delta's decision follows similar measures taken by Emirates and South African Airways.

The bans during the peak hunting season in certain African countries and a worldwide outcry over the killing of Cecil, a favorite with international visitors to Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, by an American dentist and trophy hunter.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Delta Air Lines bans big game trophy shipments (2015, August 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-delta-air-lines-big-game.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Another US hunter suspected of illegal Zimbabwe lion kill
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)