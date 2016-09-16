September 16, 2016

Agency says driverless cars will need OK once Uber charges

The state agency that regulates taxicabs and transportation businesses in Pennsylvania says it doesn't have jurisdiction over free trips in self-driving cars being offered by Uber, but it will once the company starts charging money.

The Public Utility Commission said Thursday that it wants a review of the regulatory, legal and technical issues raised by .

Uber began a test program of the vehicles in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The regulatory agency says any business that wants to transport people for money has to prove it's safe and get approval before starting the service.

The ride-hailing company is offering free rides by invitation, with human drivers along as a .

The state Transportation Department is currently looking at the issues through the Autonomous Vehicle Task Force, established in June.

