New York Times shuts down NYT Now smartphone app

The New York Times is shutting down its NYT Now smartphone app because the company says it hasn't lived up to its hopes in the two years since it was launched in an effort to reach a younger audience.

NYT Now offers morning and evening news briefings and a curated list of articles in a mobile friendly format. It was launched in 2014 with a subscription fee of $8 a month but was transitioned last year to a free model. The Times says it had 334,000 unique users at its peak in May of last year. That number had fallen to an average of 257,000 per month over the past three months.

The Times says many NYT Now features are being incorporated into the main New York Times app.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.