August 17, 2016

Sulfoxaflor found to be less harmful to insect predators than broad-spectrum insecticides

by Entomological Society of America

A new study appearing in the Journal of Economic Entomology has found that the selective insecticide sulfoxaflor is just as effective at controlling soybean aphids (Aphis glycines) as broad-spectrum insecticides, without causing significant harm to some beneficial predators of the aphid.

The study provides evidence that selective insecticides like sulfoxaflor could play a larger role in , which attempts to minimize the adverse impact on beneficial insects while effectively controlling pests.

"This study provides the first evaluation of the compatibility of novel selective with natural enemies for management of A. glycines in soybean production," the authors wrote. "Because management of A. glycines in the north central United States currently relies primarily on foliar applications of only two modes of action (pyrethroid and organophosphate insecticides), there is risk of A. glycines developing . The availability of an additional effective insecticide of a different mode of action would improve insecticide rotations for A. glycines management and help postpone the development of insecticide resistance."

Last fall, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a cancellation order for products containing sulfoxaflor after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the EPA had not adequately determined the pesticide's effect on honey bees. The EPA had approved the use of sulfoxaflor in May 2013. Currently, the Agency has proposed registration of sulfoxaflor with restrictions on application to pollinator-attractive crops, while it gathers more scientific information on the effects of sulfoxaflor on bees.

The researchers conducted field experiments for two years, and they also performed laboratory experiments with three predators: the convergent lady beetle (Hippodamia convergens), the insidious flower bug (Orius insidiosus), and a green lacewing known as Chrysoperla rufilabris.

They found that the abundance of predators in the genus Orius and the family Coccinellidae was two to four times greater on soybean plants treated with sulfoxaflor compared to plants treated with broad-spectrum insecticides. However, the abundance of predators in the family Chrysopidae did not differ on plants treated with either insecticide or ones that were left untreated.

The sulfoxaflor effects were considered moderately harmful to O. insidiosus, harmless to slightly harmful to H. convergens and harmless to C. rufilabris, according to ratings by the International Organization for Biological Control.

More information: The full article, "Potential for Sulfoxaflor to Improve Conservation Biological Control of Aphis glycines (Hemiptera: Aphididae) in Soybean," is available at jee.oxfordjournals.org/content … 016/08/14/jee.tow168

Journal information: Journal of Economic Entomology

Provided by Entomological Society of America

Citation: Sulfoxaflor found to be less harmful to insect predators than broad-spectrum insecticides (2016, August 17) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-sulfoxaflor-insect-predators-broad-spectrum-insecticides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EPA bans sale of pesticide that's toxic to honeybees
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)