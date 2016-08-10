Satellite sees remnants of Tropical Depression Javier

This NOAA GOES-West infrared image of the remnants of Javier in the Gulf of California was taken on Aug. 10, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 UTC). Credits: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Tropical Depression Javier weakened to a remnant low-pressure area on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC). NOAA's GOES-West satellite showed the remnants over Baja California, Mexico, and the Gulf of California.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted in the Eastern Pacific discussion on Aug. 10 that "Satellite-derived winds and surface observations indicate winds in the vicinity of Javier have decreased to 15 knots or less. The same satellite-derived wind imagery indicates winds between 23 to 28.7 mph (20 to 25 knots/37 to 46.3 kph) over the northern Gulf of California, north of 25 degrees north latitude."

A NOAA GOES-West infrared image of the remnants of Javier in the Gulf of California was taken on Aug. 10, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 UTC). The GOES-West image showed very weak storms over Baja California and the Gulf. The remnant low of Javier is currently located north of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.

The GOES image was generated at the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Javier's remnants are expected to produce storm rainfall of 2 to 4 inches over Baja California Sur and northwestern Mexico through Thursday morning, Aug. 11, with maximum rainfall totals as much as 8 inches.

NHC noted that moisture partially related to Javier has spread into Arizona and New Mexico, where 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches, are possible through Thursday. The remnant low will continue to weaken as it moves to the north-northwest along the southern Baja California peninsula for the next day or so until it dissipates.