NASA sees Tropical Storm Javier form in the Eastern Pacific

Rain was measured by GPM on August 8 showed rain falling at a rate of over 4.1 inches (103 mm) per hour near Javier's center of circulation. Precipitation was also calculated by GPM's GMI to be coming down at a rate of almost 2.4 inches (60 mm) per hour near Mazatlán, Mexico. Tall storms near Mexico's coast reached altitudes above 10.5 miles (17 km). Credit: NASA/JAXA/SSAI, Hal Pierce

Tropical Storm Javier formed on Aug. 7, 2016 in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off Mexico's western coast. Javier formed partially from the remnants of Hurricane Earl. NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement core satellite found that Javier contained heavy rain. On Aug. 8, Javier triggered hurricane and tropical storm warnings.

Landslides caused by heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Earl caused the reported deaths of at least 39 people in eastern Mexico. That kind of rainfall was now seen in Tropical Storm Javier.

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission, or GPM core observatory satellite, flew above Tropical Storm Javier on Aug. 8, 2016 at 12:19 a.m. EDT (0419 UTC). Rainfall was analyzed using GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) instruments. Those data showed that Javier was producing heavy rainfall both near the center of the tropical storm and also near Mexico's coast northeast of Javier. Rain was measured by DPR falling at a rate of over 4.1 inches (103 mm) per hour near Javier's center of circulation. Precipitation was also calculated by GPM's GMI to be coming down at a rate of almost 2.4 inches (60 mm) per hour near Mazatlán, Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center expects that heavy rainfall to affect warning areas. Javier is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches over coastal parts of the Mexican states of Sinaloa and southern Sonora into Baja California Sur with possible isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches through Wednesday morning.

On August 7 at 4:15 p.m. EDT (20:15 UTC) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible light image of newly formed Tropical Storm Javier (11E) off Mexico. Credit: NASA/NOAA/ Rapid Response Team

GPM's Radar (DPR Ku band) found that storm tops' heights were highest near Mexico's coast. Three-dimensional measurements of precipitation near Javier's center showed storm tops were above 8.1 miles (13 km) while tall storms near Mexico's coast reached altitudes above 10.5 miles (17 km). GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japanese space agency JAXA.

On Aug. 8, the National Hurricane Center posted a hurricane warning from Los Barriles to Todos Santos, Mexico. A hurricane watch is in effect from Todos Santos to Cabo San Lazaro. In addition, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Los Barriles to San Evaristo and Todos Santos to Cabo San Lazaro. A tropical storm watch is in effect for San Evaristo to Loreto Cabo San Lazaro to Puerto San Andresito.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Javier was located near 22.0 degrees north and 109.2 degrees west longitude. That's about 75 miles (125 km) southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Javier is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 kph), and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Javier is forecast to pass near or over the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula later today, and move near the west coast of Baja California Sur tonight and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible while Javier passes near the extreme Baja California peninsula.

For updated forecasts, visit the NHC website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov