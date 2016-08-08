NASA infrared imagery shows Tropical Depression Ivette weakening

The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at the weakening storms within Tropical Depression Ivette on Aug. 8 at 7:08 a.m. EDT (11:08 UTC). The blue color indicates the strongest storms, now in a small area. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

Tropical Depression Ivette continues to weaken in the Central Pacific Ocean and infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite showed a small area of strong storms remaining in the system.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at the weakening storms within Tropical Depression Ivette on Aug. 8 at 7:08 a.m. EDT (11:08 UTC). There was only one area with some strong storms remaining in the circulation and that was seen in the northeastern quadrant.

At 11 a.m. EDT (5 a.m. HST/1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ivette was located near 17.0 north latitude and 141.1 west longitude. That's about 935 miles (1,505 km) east of Hilo, Hawaii and 1,135 miles (1,825 km) east-southeast of Honolulu, Hawaii.

The depression is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 kph). A turn toward the west-southwest and a slight increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or two. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts.

NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center said, "Southwesterly vertical wind shear is taking its toll on Ivette, as the low-level circulation center of the depression has now been devoid of deep convection for over 12 hours." That strong vertical wind shear is expected to continue for the next several days which will prevent thunderstorms from reforming around the center of circulation.

The CPHC forecast calls for additional weakening and Ivette is expected to become a remnant low later today.