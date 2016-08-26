August 26, 2016

Indonesia seizes hundreds of frozen pangolins

Indonesian authorities have seized more than 650 critically endangered pangolins found hidden in freezers and arrested a man for
Indonesian authorities have seized more than 650 critically endangered pangolins found hidden in freezers and arrested a man for allegedly breaking wildlife protection laws

Indonesian authorities have seized more than 650 critically endangered pangolins found hidden in freezers and arrested a man for allegedly breaking wildlife protection laws, police said on Friday.

Police discovered the pangolins, known as "scaly anteaters", when they raided a house in Jombang district on the main island of Java after became suspicious about the large number of freezers in the property.

A total of 657 pangolins, which are consumed as a luxury dish in China and used in , were found wrapped in plastic and stored in five large freezers, East Java province police spokesman Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono told AFP.

The house owner, a 55-year-old man whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested and has been named a , a step in the Indonesian legal system meaning that authorities believe they have enough evidence to consider filing charges.

He could face five years in prison and a fine of 100 million rupiah ($7,500) for breaking wildlife protection laws.

"The suspect insisted the Pangolins were not his, a friend asked him to store the animals because he has freezers," Yuwono said, adding the friend named by the suspect was also being sought.

The suspect, who was arrested during the police raid on August 15, insisted he had not sold any of the pangolins and refused to tell where they were to be sent, the spokesman said.

Pangolins are sought after in China and other parts of Asia for their meat, skin and scales. The meat is considered a delicacy, while the skin and scales are used in traditional medicine and to make fashion items such as make boots and shoes.

Protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the pangolin species found in Indonesia as critically endangered.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Indonesia seizes hundreds of frozen pangolins (2016, August 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-indonesia-seizes-hundreds-frozen-pangolins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Philippines seizes butchered pangolins
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)