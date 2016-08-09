August 9, 2016

Study pushes back the origin of HIV-related retroviruses to 60 million years ago

by Oxford University Press

Lentiviruses cause a variety of chronic diseases in mammals —- ranging from the most notorious example of HIV/AIDS in humans to various neurological disorders in primates——yet little is known of their evolutionary history and origin.

As HIV/AIDS has emerged only recently and so far eluded efforts to outwit it, researchers have been looking at imprints left by related viruses in other animals to better understand their origins. Until recently, the oldest known lentiviral lineages —- in lemurs, rabbits and ferrets —- have been found to date back to 3-12 million years ago.

Now, a research group led by Daniel Elleder from the Czech Academy of Sciences has used from the exotic Malayan flying lemur (colugo) to uncover the oldest lentivirus ever identified, whose first emergence may date to as early as 60 million years ago. Three samples of colugo genomic DNA containing lentiviral remnants were sequenced and ancient viral genomes were reconstructed and analyzed. The findings were published in the advanced online edition of Molecular Biology and Evolution.

"We hope that our findings will allow virologists to better understand how lentiviruses evolved and how their hosts developed defenses against them," said Elleder.

In future studies, the team wants to follow the timeline even deeper into the past by surveying a broad spectrum of animals, hoping to identify more pieces of the puzzle of lentivirus evolution.

Journal information: Molecular Biology and Evolution

Provided by Oxford University Press

Citation: Study pushes back the origin of HIV-related retroviruses to 60 million years ago (2016, August 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-hiv-related-retroviruses-million-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Rabbits hold key to HIV-like virus
456 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)