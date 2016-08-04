August 4, 2016

Fibroblast growth factor signalling controls fin regeneration in zebrafish

by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Fibroblast growth factor signalling controls fin regeneration in zebrafish
The early Fgf signal mediated by Fgf20 from the wound epidermis induces blastema formation by acting on the underlying mesenchymal cells. At a later stage, Fgf3 up-regulated in the blastema functions as a mitogen and promotes cell proliferation. Credit: Development

Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology found that fibroblast growth factors (Fgfs) play an important role in regeneration of damaged fins in zebrafish, offering potential clues on tissue regeneration in other species.

Unlike mammals, certain species of amphibians and fish have the remarkable ability to regenerate tissue. Advances in molecular biological analyses have allowed researchers to identify specific molecules and signalling mechanisms involved in . Fgf signalling is one such key mechanism.

Associate Professor Atsushi Kawakami and colleagues at Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Graduate University for Advanced Studies (SOKENDAI) identified fgf20a and fgf3/10a as major fgf ligands in wound epidermis and blastemas, respectively. To observe the role of Fgf signalling in regeneration, they transplanted Fgf signalling-deficient mesenchymal cells into wild-type zebrafish. Their findings suggest that Fgf signals act directly on fin ray mesenchyme to form a blastema at the early pre-blastema stage and activate regenerative at the post-blastema stage.

This further implies that the early epidermal Fgf20a and later blastemal Fgf3/10a could be responsible for the respective processes. Through gain-of-function analyses, they demonstrated that Fgf20a induces distal blastemal formation and Fgf3 promotes blastema cell proliferation. Their study highlights the distinct functions of Fgfs in wound epidermis and blastemas, acting cooperatively to regulate fin regeneration (Figure).

Fgf20 and Fgf3 are present in all vertebrate species, and further study may lead to clues on inducing tissue regeneration in mammals, including humans. Many challenges remain, however, such as determining what makes Fgf20 activate in wounded epidermis, and how cell proliferation leads to complete recovery of tissue shape and function.

More information: Eri Shibata et al, Fgf signalling controls diverse aspects of fin regeneration, Development (2016). DOI: 10.1242/dev.140699

Journal information: Development

Provided by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Citation: Fibroblast growth factor signalling controls fin regeneration in zebrafish (2016, August 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-fibroblast-growth-factor-fin-regeneration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Conserved microRNAs may regulate limb regeneration in evolutionarily distant species
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)