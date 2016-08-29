August 29, 2016

Diverse fungi secrete similar suite of decomposition enzymes

by US Department of Energy

Diverse fungi secrete similar suite of decomposition enzymes
Found in leaves and wood, the yellow-orange Ascomycetes species secretes molecules, like the one represented. Researchers compared fungal secretions to enhance understanding of the species’ role in soil biogeochemistry and climate dynamics. Credit: US Department of Energy

Soil fungi secrete a wide range of enzymes that play an important role in biofuel production and bioremediation of metal-contaminated soils and water. A recent study reveals different fungal species secrete a rich set of enzymes that share similar functions, despite species-specific differences in the amino acid sequences of these enzymes.

The study enhances understanding of the role fungi play in processes occurring in soil. The study could be used to engineer fungal enzymes for and bioremediation efforts.

Fungi secrete a diverse repertoire of enzymes that break down tenacious plant material. These powerful enzymes degrade plant such as cellulose and lignin, resulting in the release of carbon dioxide from soils containing dead plant material into the atmosphere. As such, fungal enzymes are not only critical drivers of climate dynamics, but they also hold promise for cost-effective development of alternative transportation fuels from biomass. Moreover, the manganese [Mn(II)]-oxidizing capacity of certain fungal species can be harnessed to remove toxic metals from contaminated soils and water. Yet few studies have characterized enzymes secreted by diverse Mn(II)-oxidizing fungi that are commonly found in the environment. Recently, a team of researchers used liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), genomic analyses, and bioinformatic analyses to characterize and compare enzymes secreted by four Mn(II)-oxidizing Ascomycetes species. These four species were isolated from coal mine drainage treatment systems and a freshwater lake contaminated with high concentrations of metals and are associated with varied environments and common in soil ecosystems worldwide.

The researchers performed LC-MS/MS-based comparative proteomics using the Linear Ion Trap Quadrupole Orbitrap Velos mass spectrometer at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL), a Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Science user facility. This analysis revealed that fungi secrete a rich yet functionally similar suite of enzymes, despite species-specific differences in the of these enzymes. These findings enhance understanding of the role Ascomycetes species play in biogeochemistry and climate dynamics and reveal lignocellulose-degrading enzymes that could be engineered for renewable energy production or bioremediation of metal-contaminated waters.

This study represents a collaboration among scientists from Harvard University, EMSL, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Smithsonian Institution, DOE Joint Genome Institute (JGI), Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique and Aix-Marseille Université, King Abdulaziz University, University of Minnesota, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

More information: Carolyn A. Zeiner et al. Comparative Analysis of Secretome Profiles of Manganese(II)-Oxidizing Ascomycete Fungi, PLOS ONE (2016). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0157844

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Diverse fungi secrete similar suite of decomposition enzymes (2016, August 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-diverse-fungi-secrete-similar-decomposition.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Comparing fungal secretions to uncover carbon compound degradation pathways
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)