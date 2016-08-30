August 30, 2016

Comey: FBI wants "adult conversation' on device encryption

by Eric Tucker

FBI Director James Comey is again warning about the bureau's inability to access digital devices because of encryption.

In a speech Tuesday, Comey said default encryption built into smartphones is "making more and more of the room that we are charged to investigate dark."

He said the FBI is working to collect information on the issue so that "next year we can have an adult conversation in this country."

He said that while Americans have a reasonable expectation of privacy in houses, cars and , can "invade our private spaces" with legal approval. Comey said that "bargain" has been part of the country since its founding.

Comey spoke at a symposium organized by Symantec, a software technology company.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Comey: FBI wants "adult conversation' on device encryption (2016, August 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-comey-fbi-adult-conversation-device.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

FBI chief calls for national talk over encryption vs. safety
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

13 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (12)