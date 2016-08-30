August 30, 2016

Apple tax ruling could 'undermine' US-EU economic partnership: Treasury Dept

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday slammed an EU ruling ordering Apple to pay record back taxes, saying the decision threatened the bilateral "spirit of economic partnership".

"The Commission's actions could threaten to undermine foreign investment, the business climate in Europe, and the important spirit of economic partnership between the US and the EU," a Treasury Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor these cases as they progress, and we will continue to work with the Commission toward our shared objective of preventing the erosion of our corporate tax bases."

The EU ruling ordered the US tech giant to repay Ireland a record 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in back taxes, finding that Apple had benefited from a series of Irish sweetheart tax deals that were illegal.

The Treasury Department roundly rejected the reasoning of the commission's decision, even as Apple and the government of Ireland both vowed to file appeals.

"While we decline to comment on specific cases, Treasury is disappointed that the Commission is acting unilaterally and departing from the important progress the US, the EU, and the rest of the international community have made together to combat tax avoidance," the statement said.

"As we have said, we believe that retroactive tax assessments by the Commission are unfair, contrary to well-established legal principles, and call into question the tax rules of individual member states.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Apple tax ruling could 'undermine' US-EU economic partnership: Treasury Dept (2016, August 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-apple-tax-undermine-us-eu-economic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Apple says will appeal EU tax ruling
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (2)